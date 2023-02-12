GAPPS Basketball Roundup: Pinecrest Academy, Horizon Christian girls teams win region titles

Pinecrest Academy downed rival Fideles Christian in the title game of the Region 2-3A girls basketball tournament Friday at Killian Hill Christian Academy in Lilburn.

The Paladins defeated the Rangers for the third time in as many games this season, including a 45-24 victory to capture the region crown.

With a bye into the quarterfinals of the GAPPS Class 3A state playoffs, Pinecrest will face the winner of Rock Springs Christian Academy and Konos Academy for a berth in the semis.

Horizon Christian girls 44, Alleluia Community School 25

The Horizon Christian girls rode a big first quarter to a lopsided win over Alleluia Community School in the finals of the Region 2-2A tournament Friday at home.

Behind a 22-point opening period, the Warriors cruised to a 44-25 victory and a bye in the GAPPS Class 2A state tournament.

Horizon held Alleluia to single-digit points in every stanza, holding quarter leads of 22-9, 26-17 and 33-22.

Nyla Black flirted with a triple-double in the win, finishing with 17 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds and five assists. Katie Beckstrom added nine points and eight boards.

The Warriors will face Chickamauga-based Oakwood Christian — which placed second in Region 1 — in the state quarterfinals Feb. 17 at home.

Trinity Prep School 72, Horizon Christian boys 61

Horizon Christian fell to Trinity Prep School for the third time this season Friday at home, coming up short in the Region 2-2A tournament championship game.

The Warriors were within two points at halftime, but the Lions dominated the third quarter en route to a 72-61 victory.

Trinity Prep jumped out to a 19-11 lead after one quarter before Horizon held an 18-12 scoring edge in the second. An eight-point advantage in the third quarter turned the tide in favor of the visitors.

Cooper Johnson compiled 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

After knocking down nine 3-pointers and tying a school record with 35 points in a semifinal win over Alleluia Community School, Isaac Bealer recorded 11 points against the Lions. Evan Holcombe matched Bealer's point total and chipped in nine boards. Canon Ross contributed nine points.

Horizon will host Region 4 No. 3 seed St. Teresa's Catholic, of Albany, Feb. 14 in the first round of the GAPPS Class 2A state tournament.

Lanier Christian Academy 55, Pinecrest Academy boys 54

The top-seeded Pinecrest Academy boys basketball team dropped a heartbreaker in the finals of the Region 2-3A tournament Friday at Killian Hill Christian Academy in Lilburn.

Facing Lanier Christian Academy, the Paladins dropped a 55-54 decision to settle for a No. 2 seed in the GAPPS Class 3A state tournament.

Next up for Pinecrest is a first-round state playoff matchup with Cherokee Christian at home.

Fideles Christian boys 53, Young Americans Christian Academy 52

Fideles Christian landed a No. 3 seed for the GAPPS Class 3A boys basketball state tournament with a 53-52 triumph over Young Americans Christian Academy in the third-place game of the Region 2 tournament.

The Rangers, who were the No. 2 seed in the region tournament, bounced back from a 55-46 loss to eventual champion Lanier Christian Academy in the semifinals.

In the state playoffs, Fideles will open with a trip to Woodstock to face The King's Academy, Region 1 runner-up.