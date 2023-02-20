GAPPS Basketball Roundup: Warriors, Rangers girls teams reach state Final 4

The Horizon Christian girls basketball team used a big second quarter to take down Oakwood Christian and advance to the GAPPS Class 2A state semifinals Friday at home.

After carrying a modest 12-8 advantage into the second period, the Warriors held a decisive 17-5 scoring edge in the stanza en route to a 46-33 win over their Chickamauga-based opponent.

Eighth-grade standout Nyla Black paced Horizon Christian — which received a first-round bye after winning the Region 2 tournament — with 23 points.

Addyson-Iva Moore (7 points, 8 rebounds) and Katie Beckstrom (7 points, 7 rebounds) finished with nearly identical lines for the Warriors, who will face Trinity Christian (Statesboro) in the Final Four Feb. 21 at Rock Springs Academy in Milner.

Fideles Christian girls 42, Sherwood Christian 33

In a meeting of two teams coming off first-round byes, Fideles Christian proved to be less rusty than Sherwood Christian in landing a 42-33 win in the GAPPS Class 3A girls basketball state quarterfinals Friday in Albany.

The Rangers finished runner-up in Region 2 but still received a pass into the second round of the 10-team tournament. Now, Fideles will seek a trip to the championship game when it faces predetermined semifinal host Creekside Christian Feb. 21 in Hampton.

Konos Academy 35, Pinecrest Academy girls 28

Pinecrest Academy girls basketball couldn't hold off Konos Academy in the GAPPS Class 3A quarterfinals Friday at home.

The Region 2 champion Paladins, who received a first-round bye, held a 15-11 halftime lead before ultimately falling by a 35-28 final margin.

Konos Academy will be one of three Region 1 teams in the semifinals, with Fideles Christian — Region 2 runner-up — the lone outsider.

Local boys teams eliminated

The GAPPS boys basketball teams from Forsyth County all bowed out of the state playoffs over the past week.

Two of the programs — Horizon Christian and Pinecrest Academy — reached the quarterfinals, while Fideles Christian suffered a heartbreaking 61-57 overtime loss to The King's Academy Tuesday in the Class 3A first round.

Horizon couldn't follow up its blowout win over St. Teresa's Catholic with an upset of Excel Christian Academy to reach the 2A Final Four. Instead, the Warriors saw their season come to a close with a 76-44 loss to the Eagles Saturday in Cartersville.

Excel jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Isaac Bealer recorded 20 points, including a 6-for-13 performance from the 3-point line, for Horizon. Evan Holcombe added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Pinecrest, which advanced to the quarterfinals with a 72-66 triumph Tuesday over Cherokee Christian, came up short of a 3A Final Four berth with a 77-45 defeat Friday at New Creation Christian.