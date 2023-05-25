GAPPS Roundup: Nearly two dozen Forsyth County athletes earn all-state honors in baseball, soccer

A total of 22 Forsyth County athletes across four schools earned GAPPS all-state recognition in either baseball, boys soccer or girls soccer this spring.
Horizon Christian produced nine honorees to lead the locals, while Pinecrest Academy racked up seven selections. Fideles Christian and St. John Bosco Academy added three all-state picks apiece.
The Warriors and Paladins each saw four girls soccer players recognized.
Horizon's Class 1A all-state selections were freshmen Aubrey Hester and Megan Holcombe, along with juniors Elladee Gravitt and Caitlin Portelli. Pinecrest's 2A state championship team landed all-state honors for seniors Camryn Newman and Colleen Sullivan, sophomore Fiamma del Balzo, and freshman Anna Broderson.
In boys soccer, the Warriors (junior Riley Anderson and sophomore Peyton Rice) and Paladins (seniors Pat Frain and Christian Sobb) both managed a pair of all-state picks.
After reaching the state finals for the first time in program history, Horizon's baseball team placed a trio of players — Evan Holcombe, Logan Phillips and Sid Phillips — on the 1A all-state team. Paladins junior Ben Nadler garnered 3A all-state honors after he and sophomore Matthew Mitchell picked up all-region nods.
The 2A all-state selections from Fideles and St. John Bosco all came from soccer. The former saw juniors Ezekiel Beckford and Cristian Gonzalez tabbed on the boys team, while freshman Sofia Beckford landed on the girls side. The latter placed two on the girls team in senior Sophia Bacharach and junior Daniella Bacharach, with one on the boys squad in senior Tristan O'Neil.