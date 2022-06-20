By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Georgia Dugout Club honors Forsyth baseball players with all-state selections
North Forsyth senior Baylor Homesley delivers a pitch Wednesday during the Raiders' 4-0 win against West Forsyth. - photo by David Roberts

Eight baseball players from Forsyth County teams earned spots on the Georgia Dugout Club's All-State baseball team.

Four players were named 7A All-State's first team. Brett Barfield and Tyler Triche represented North Forsyth. Justin Haskins represented Lambert, and Sammy Leis represented Denmark. 

Denmark’s pitcher Francesco Capocci who went 5-3 with 1.71 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 49 IP was named to the 7A second team. Lambert’s Nate Dvorsk, West Forsyth’s Luke Fernandez, and South Forsyth’s Brennan Hudson were also selected for a spot on the second team. 

Honorable mention

West Forsyth: Senior Dylan Baggett, Sophomore Hudson Brown, Junior Braylan Bull, Senior Noah Darden, Senior Jake Fernandez, and Senior Brian Garmon. Lambert: Senior Parker Brosius, and Ashton Smith. North Forsyth: Junior, Cason Engert, Senior Baylor Homesley, Senior Cole Munhall, Freshman Jake Prince, and Junior Kyle Roper.