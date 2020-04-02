GHSA announces cancellation of spring sports

The Georgia High School Association canceled all spring sports activities for the 2019-20 school year Thursday following the organization's board of trustees meeting.

The decision follows Gov. Brian Kemp's mandate on Wednesday to close all K-12 public schools for the rest of the school year and order a statewide shelter-in-place from Friday until April 13.

"I especially want to commend the graduating seniors who have not only missed most of the spring season but prom, senior nights, awards ceremonies, possibly graduation, and spent the last few months away from their friends and classmates," GHSA executive director Robin Hines wrote. "Our seniors have a great deal to be proud of and while this is not the way any of us wanted it to end, I want to thank them for a job well done."

Hines said the GHSA does not plan on granting high school seniors an extra year of eligibility, adding that the eight-semester rule remains in effect.

"There are a lot of problems with this idea," Hines said. "For one thing, it would have a backwards trickle-down effect and positions would be taken by these returning seniors that normally would be filled by rising players who have worked hard for their chances."

Hines also said the GHSA will apply for a loan under The Care Act, which is likely to cover losses the organization takes from not hosting spring championships.



The GHSA has not yet ruled on summer or fall activities and will wait to collect information before any ruling.