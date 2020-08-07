GHSA calls off preseason football games, postpones cheer and one-act play

The Georgia High School Association announced on Thursday, Aug. 6 that all football scrimmages are called off.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines released the news around midday on the website for the governing body of high school sports, which contradicted his statement the day prior that no changes would be made stemming from its weekly meetings with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council.

Hines said the regular season will still kick off Sept. 4, a decision made July 22 to try and curtail COVID-19 cases across the state. Other states across the country have pushed back football season even further into the fall, while others like California and Virginia said football would not be played in the fall of 2020.