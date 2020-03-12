UPDATE: Forsyth County school district cancels athletic events up to next week

Update (9:44 p.m.): The Forsyth County Schools district announced late Thursday night the cancellation of next week's classes, including athletic events such as games and practices.

All extracurricular events are cancelled effective 6 a.m. Friday.

Original story below.

The Georgia High School Association will close the next two weeks and recommends local school districts suspend all spring sports, but as of Thursday afternoon Forsyth County Schools is running as scheduled, which includes all extracurricular activities.

"We have a plan, so we're not scrambling. It's just a day-by-day decision based on what's going on," Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said.

Friday's games and practices are still happening as scheduled, though Caracciolo mentioned that could change.

The GHSA announced its intention to close following Gov. Brian Kemp's press conference Thursday afternoon.

“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,“ GHSA executive director Robin Hines said in a statement. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”