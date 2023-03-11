Girls Soccer Roundup: Danes, Wolverines, Broncos, Raiders land region wins

Denmark flew by Milton to land a second straight 6-0 win in Region 6-7A play Wednesday at home.

The Danes — who also routed Lambert by the same margin — took a 4-0 lead at the break and pulled away further with a pair of goals early in the second half.

Next up for No. 7 Denmark (6-2, 2-0) will be a home match March 17 against South Forsyth.

West Forsyth 6, South Forsyth 2

West Forsyth picked up a 6-2 win over South Forsyth for its first Region 6-7A victory of the season Thursday on the road.

The Wolverines dropped a 3-2 decision to Milton in its opener and saw its second scheduled contest with Denmark postponed due to severe weather, but the two-time defending Class 7A state champions put forth their second straight strong performance.

Including a 7-2 triumph over Chattahoochee, West Forsyth (4-6, 1-1) has back-to-back wins after dropping six of seven.

A pair of challenging contests await the Wolverines, who will host 5A No. 1 Chamblee (March 13) and 7A No. 4 Forsyth Central (March 17). Meanwhile, South Forsyth (1-10, 0-3) will have a chance to bounce back March 14 at Discovery.

East Forsyth 2, North Hall 0

A goal on either side of halftime sent East Forsyth to a 2-0 win over Region 8-4A rival North Hall Friday at home.

It was the fifth win in the past six games for the Broncos, who are now fourth in the 11-team region.

A March 17 home match versus East Hall will give East Forsyth (5-5-1, 5-2) a chance to hold onto a playoff spot for at least another week.

North Forsyth 3, Gainesville 1

North Forsyth kicked off its second trip through the Region 8-6A schedule with a 3-1 win over Gainesville Friday in Hall County.

After not winning any of their first five matches, the Raiders are now 4-2-1 over their last seven.

With the result, North Forsyth (4-6-2, 4-3) moved into a tie with Shiloh for third place in the region standings. The Raiders and Generals, who won the first matchup 5-1, will meet March 14 at North Forsyth for sole possession of third.