Girls Soccer Roundup: Region 6-7A teams earn shutout wins over non-region foes

On Tuesday, the North Forsyth Raiders girls soccer team dropped their third straight Region 8-6A match, this was on the road against Lanier, 4-2.

While the previous two defeats came against teams that will be making the playoffs, Tuesday's loss stung the most, as a victory would have locked up a postseason berth for the Raiders.

Lanier had a corner kick in the opening minutes of the game and then had a shot at goal, but North Forsyth’s goalkeeper slid to stop the ball. Seconds later, the Longhorns came back to attempt another shot, but this time it went well above the goal.

After two shot attempts, North Forsyth finally got a shot to go into the back of the net, thanks to Ashlyn Cubitt.

The Raiders were in control of the game until a Longhorn slipped behind a Raider to steal a pass. On a corner kick, Karis Doke kicked the ball in a perfect spot where only Jasmine Tobar was around it. She had a clear-cut view of the net and fired away for the tie.

It wasn’t long until the Longhorns backline gave the ball to their offense. That led to Meagan Goodling receiving a pass from her teammate and rocketing a shot from 25 yards out to go into halftime with the lead.

Just 48 seconds into the second half, the Raiders tied the game 2-2.

A Raider was dribbling and avoiding Longhorns on her way to the net. Once four Longhorns surrounded her, she kicked the ball over to her teammate, and she finished the play with a goal.

North Forsyth continued to apply pressure on Lanier’s backline by shooting six times in a span of 10 minutes, but each one of them was either too wide or too high.

With 16:53 left remaining in the game. Lanier got a corner kick opportunity.

The Longhorns missed their initial shot thanks to the Raiders goalkeeper stepping up, but she couldn’t fully complete the grab, as she fell to the ground. Lanier shot again, and this time it rolled inside the net to retake the lead.

In the late stages of the game, Lanier punched in another corner kick to secure the win from Mayzie Nelson’s shot.

With the result, it's highly probable the Raiders (4-9-2, 4-6) and Longhorns (6-8, 4-5) finish tied in the region standings. Given that North Forsyth won the first meeting by a 3-0 margin at home, that would mean the region's final playoff spot would be decided by a tiebreaker.

West Forsyth 2, Peachtree Ridge 0

The West Forsyth girls captured their third win in four matches by topping Peachtree Ridge, 2-0, in non-region play Tuesday at home.

With the win, the Wolverines simultaneously bounced back from a loss to Forsyth Central and produced some momentum entering a massive Region 6-7A matchup March 24 at Lambert.

A win over Lambert would send West Forsyth (5-7) to the playoffs, while a loss would almost certainly keep the two-time defending Class 7A state champion at home.

Denmark 3, North Cobb 0

No. 7 Denmark eased past North Cobb in non-region action Tuesday at home.

The Danes scored twice in the opening half before rounding out their 3-0 win with a solitary goal in the second.

Now 8-2 on the year, Denmark will host sixth-ranked Forsyth Central March 24 for the top seed in Region 6-7A.

South Forsyth 4, Meadowcreek 0

South Forsyth snapped a 10-game losing streak with a decisive 4-0 victory Tuesday at Meadowcreek.

After scoring a total of three goals through their first 10 matches, the War Eagles have started finding more offensive success recently. South Forsyth scored twice against West Forsyth and three times against Denmark before slamming four past Meadowcreek.

The win also gave the War Eagles (2-11) their first shutout of the season.

Next for South Forsyth is a home date with Milton March 24 to close out its Region 6-7A slate.

Forsyth Central 8, Cherokee 0

A handful of first-half goals propelled No. 6 Forsyth Central to a lopsided 8-0 win over Cherokee Tuesday at home.

Armed with a 5-0 lead at halftime, the Bulldogs didn't slow down much in the second half, nabbing three more goals to mark their second-highest scoring total of the season.

Having won two straight following a loss to Mill Creek — arguably the best team in Class 7A — Forsyth Central will turn its attention to a March 24 matchup at No. 7 Denmark.

The Bulldogs have locked up a top-two finish in Region 6-7A but need to beat the Danes in order to capture the No. 1 seed.

Lambert 10, Discovery 0

Caroline Casperson racked up four goals, while Kasey Sitko and Remy Jones scored two each, in helping Lambert to a 10-0 victory against Discovery Tuesday at home.

Following Abbie Vogel's opening goal off an assist from Lindsay Webb, Casperson scored her first of the evening. Casperson turned provider for the second goal, assisting Nuala Mitchell.

Mitchell and Casperson reversed roles to give the Longhorns a 4-0 lead. Casperson scored the next two goals for Lambert before Sitko scored her pair.

Jones ended the match early with her two strikes, including one from the penalty spot.

In addition to their goal contributions, Casperson added two assists, with Sitko and Jones helping out once each.

Lambert (5-6-2) will face West Forsyth March 24 at home. A loss would eliminate the Longhorns from playoff contention.

Johnson (Hall) 4, East Forsyth 2

East Forsyth's four-game winning streak ended with a 4-2 loss to Johnson (Hall) Tuesday at home.

The Broncos led 2-1 at halftime, but the Knights dominated the second half to earn the Region 8-4A victory.

With the result, East Forsyth (6-6-1, 6-3) needs a win March 24 at Madison County to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament.