Girls Soccer Roundup: West Forsyth secures playoff berth; Pinecrest bounces back

It's been a season of adversity for the West Forsyth girls soccer team, as the Wolverines looked to secure a third straight Class 7A state championship.
Following Region 6-7A defeats to Milton and Forsyth Central, West Forsyth found itself pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason race.
With their backs against the wall, the Wolverines produced a 4-1 victory to save their season Friday at Lambert.
West Forsyth (6-7, 2-2) will determine its final seeding during a makeup game against Denmark March 28 at home.
Consequently, the Longhorns (5-7-2, 1-4) saw their playoff hopes dashed with the defeat.
Pinecrest Academy 6, Johnson Ferry Christian 0
Pinecrest Academy's Camryn Newman registered a hat trick, giving the senior forward 32 goals on the season, in a 6-0 win over Johnson Ferry Christian Academy Friday at home.
Fiamma del Balzo scored once and dished out three assists. Marg Adams and Mia Kilgros posted a goal apiece. Alexandra Cordova and Paula Santa Maria each recorded an assist.
With the win, the Paladins improved to 9-3-1 overall. Pinecrest also bounced back from a 2-1 loss Wednesday at North Forsyth.
Madison County 3, East Forsyth 2
A heartbreaking 3-2 loss Friday at Madison County will keep East Forsyth from securing back-to-back state playoff appearances to begin the program's history.
The Broncos entered the match clinging to the final playoff spot in 11-team Region 8-4A. However, the Red Raiders leapfrogged the visitors with the narrow win.
Madison County scored twice in the first half before East Forsyth (6-7-1, 6-4) attempted a comeback over the final 40 minutes.
Looking to finish the season with a .500 record, the Broncos will travel March 28 to Region 6-7A champion Forsyth Central.
Milton 5, South Forsyth 1
South Forsyth closed out a winless Region 6-7A campaign with a 5-1 loss to Milton Friday at home.
The War Eagles (2-12, 0-5) will look to end the season on a high note with non-region games against Dunwoody and Chattahoochee.