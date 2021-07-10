Golf: 2021 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS GOLF TEAMS

Player of the Year

Sara Im, Lambert

Set program’s all-time record with a 68.17 18-hole stroke average on the way to leading Longhorns to a national championship.

Coach of the Year

Shane Fortenberry, Lambert

Fortenberry led Longhorns to a dominant season, punctuated by a national championship win in his second year as head coach.

First Team

Kennedy Arnette, Jr. South Forsyth

Had an 18-hole average of 81 strokes, finishing in 12th place at the state championship.

Iris Cao, Jr. Lambert

Won low medalist in two separate tournaments this season, averaging 71.83 strokes per 18 holes.

Averi Cline, Jr. Lambert

Won the individual low medalist award at the Class 7A state championship tournament, shooting 1-over.

Samantha Dewendt, Fr. Forsyth Central

Qualified for state championship as an individual, finishing the tournament tied for 17th place.

Sharon Mun, Sr. Lambert

Emory College signee finished runner-up in the area tournament and fifth in the state tournament.

Second Team

Katherine Chang, So. Lambert

Finished in the top 10 of every tournament, finishing as high as eighth place.

Elise Forberg, Sr. South Forsyth

Finished state championship in 26th place individually for the War Eagles.

Ria Gupta, So. Denmark

Shot in the 40s all season in 9-hole matches for the Danes.

Samantha Hobbs, Sr. West Forsyth

Qualified individually for the state championship, finished tied for 28th place.

Hailey Yeon, So. South Forsyth

Finished state championship in 38th place individually for the War Eagles.