Golf: 2021 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS GOLF TEAMS

Player of the Year
Sara Im, Lambert
Set program’s all-time record with a 68.17 18-hole stroke average on the way to leading Longhorns to a national championship.
Coach of the Year
Shane Fortenberry, Lambert
Fortenberry led Longhorns to a dominant season, punctuated by a national championship win in his second year as head coach.
First Team
Kennedy Arnette, Jr. South Forsyth
Had an 18-hole average of 81 strokes, finishing in 12th place at the state championship.
Iris Cao, Jr. Lambert
Won low medalist in two separate tournaments this season, averaging 71.83 strokes per 18 holes.
Averi Cline, Jr. Lambert
Won the individual low medalist award at the Class 7A state championship tournament, shooting 1-over.
Samantha Dewendt, Fr. Forsyth Central
Qualified for state championship as an individual, finishing the tournament tied for 17th place.
Sharon Mun, Sr. Lambert
Emory College signee finished runner-up in the area tournament and fifth in the state tournament.
Second Team
Katherine Chang, So. Lambert
Finished in the top 10 of every tournament, finishing as high as eighth place.
Elise Forberg, Sr. South Forsyth
Finished state championship in 26th place individually for the War Eagles.
Ria Gupta, So. Denmark
Shot in the 40s all season in 9-hole matches for the Danes.
Samantha Hobbs, Sr. West Forsyth
Qualified individually for the state championship, finished tied for 28th place.
Hailey Yeon, So. South Forsyth
Finished state championship in 38th place individually for the War Eagles.