Golf: Eight from Forsyth County named to GHSGCA all-state team

The accolades continued rolling in for Forsyth County golf on Wednesday, with eight golfers named to Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association all-state teams.
Lambert accounted for half of the 10-member girls Class 7A team, landing Sara Im, Averi Cline, Iris Cao, Athena Yoo and Zoe Duval on the all-state roster. Additionally, Im was named the Class 7A girls player of the year.
The Longhorns captured the Class 7A state title earlier this month with a 9-under team score across the 36-hole tournament, winning soundly by 29 strokes.
Im finished as the low medalist with an impressive 6-under 138, while Cline finished second in the state with a 3-under 141 and Cao placed fourth in the state with a 3-over 147. Yoo fired a first-round score of 5-over 77 and Duval carded a 6-over 78 during the second round of the tournament.
Three boys golfers also earned all-state recognition, with Lambert's Nick Schwendiman, Forsyth Central's Jack Darke and North Forsyth's Dax Isbell representing the Class 7A boys team.
Darke qualified for the state tournament as an individual and posted a 3-over 147. Schwendiman and Isbell were among the leaders after the first day of the tournament, with Schwendiman turning in a 2-under 70 and Isbell going 1-under with a 71.
Schwendiman was nearly flawless that Monday with three birdies against just one bogey. Isbell, meanwhile, dominated the back nine during the first round, including an eagle on hole No. 15.