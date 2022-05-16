Golf: Lambert girls hold 14-stroke lead; Lambert, North boys in contention at state

Lambert's girls golf team owns the three lowest scores will carry a 14-stroke lead into Tuesday's final round of the Class 7A championship at Chimney Oaks Golf Course, while the Longhorns' boys and North Forsyth's boys are near the top of the leaderboard at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville.

Lambert senior Averi Cline leads the field with a 2-under 70, while Sara Im carded a 1-over 71 and Iris Cao turned in an even 72.

Cline fired a spotless 2-under on the back nine Monday and played even on the front nine with two birdies and two bogeys to lead the defending state champion Longhorns, who own a healthy lead over second-place Walton, which scored an 11-over 227 through the first 18 holes.

Lambert's Emerson Elm shot a 4-over 76 to tie for seventh individually, while teammate Athena Yoo turned in a 5-over 77 to tie for ninth.

South Forsyth ranks 10th with a 73-over 289 thanks to some strong play from Kennedy Arnette, whose 5-over 77 ties her with Yoo for ninth place. Hailey Yeon owns a 19-over 91 and Katie George shot a 49-over 121 to round out the War Eagles' scores.

Forsyth Central's Lauren Smith qualified as an individual and is tied for 49th after shooting a 36-over 108.

Gainesville leads the boys tournament with a 2-over 290, though Lambert is tied with Milton for second with a 5-over 293 and North is just five shots back with a 7-over 295.

Nick Schwendiman leads all county golfers with a 2-under 70 after a nearly flawless round that featured just one bogey against three birdies. Schwendiman is part of a five-player tie for second place that trails North Paulding's Bryant Vail by two strokes.

Lambert's Michael Lee is tied for ninth with an even 72, while Wesley Hu is tied for 11th with a 1-over 73 and Andy Cruz's 6-over 78 has him in a five-way tie for 31st. Hu carded one of only five eagles through the first round, which came on a par-4 15th that covered 365 yards.

Only one other player eagled 15 on Monday: North's Dax Isbell.

Isbell led a North group that led the tournament for a few holes, making the turn at 3-under and going 4-under through the first 11 holes. Isbell finished the first round with a 1-under 71, which ties him for seventh individually.

Teammate Cole Isbell was next lowest for the Raiders, shooting a 1-over 73 and making a string of three straight birdies on the back nine. Alex Miggas fired a 3-over 75 [T19] and Brodie Mizer carded a 4-over 76 [T23] to position the Raiders in striking distance heading into the final day.



West Forsyth is currently 10th with a 37-over 325. The Wolverines are led by Blake Fields [T36; 7-over 79], Saketh Amble [T45; 9-over 81], Jimmy Coleman [T45; 9-over 81] and Pride Dyer [T63; 12-over 84].

Forsyth Central's Jack Darke is tied for 11th with a 1-over 73 after qualifying for the tournament as an individual.