Golf: Longhorns 2nd, Bulldogs 7th at state; Wolverines' Pride Dyer leads locals

The Eagles entered Tuesday's final round with a five-shot lead over Walton and 10 strokes ahead of the Longhorns, who finished with a 299 on the opening day. Lambert, though, produced the best round of the tournament on Tuesday, finishing with a collective 10-under 278 to set a program record for lowest 18-hole team score.

But Milton went low, as well, shooting a 7-under to finish with a healthy seven-shot win. In the end, the Eagles wound up with a 6-under 570, while the Longhorns closed out the event at 1-over — 10 shots ahead of the third-place Raiders.

After coming through a sectional qualifier, Forsyth Central produced a fairly consistent showing at the state tournament.

The Bulldogs finished the opening round just one shot behind Lambert with a 300. Despite a slight step backward on the scorecard with a 304, Forsyth Central actually moved up one slot in the standings on Tuesday to place seventh overall.

Individually, West Forsyth's Pride Dyer — who earned an invite to the event as low medalist among non-qualifying teams at the area tournament — closed strong with a 4-under 68. The recently graduated senior's two-day total came in at 2-under 142, good enough to earn a tie for fourth place.

Forsyth Central's Jack Darke briefly held the overall tournament lead Tuesday morning after beginning his second round on fire. At that point, the Belmont signee sat at 3-under through seven holes and 7-under overall.

The rest of the round wasn't as kind to Darke. Even still, the recent grad completed the tournament with a 1-under, shooting 68-75, to finish in a four-way tie for sixth.

Freshman Evan Kim paced Lambert with a steady presence, posting identical even-par rounds on both days. Kim's 144 garnered him a tie for 10th overall.

Fellow freshman Sahish Reddy bounced back Tuesday with a 4-under 68. Reddy and Bulldogs junior Trey Schmidt — who shot a 72-73 — each finished with a 1-over 145, landing in a whopping seven-way tie for 12th.

Lambert junior Wesley Hu matched Reddy with an impressive 4-under on the second day, a 10-stroke improvement over his opening round, to wrap up a 2-over 146. Hu finished tied for 19th.

Nick Schwendiman completed Lambert's 144-145-146-147 stair-step scoring with an even-par performance Tuesday. The Class of 2023 member completed his Longhorns career by tying for 21st.