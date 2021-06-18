Gymnastics: 2021 ALL-COUNTY GYMNASTICS TEAM

Gymnast of the Year
Emma Davies, Denmark
UPenn signee won all-around at county meet, then captured individual state titles in floor and vault.
Coach of the Year
Kaylee Satterfield, Denmark
Led Danes to first county championship in March.
Beam
Mani Fofana 9.65, West Forsyth
Ava Bouldin 9.05, South Forsyth
Bars
Lia Carter 9.45, South Forsyth
Makaya Fofana 9.325, West Forsyth
Vault
Sarah Portanka 9.4, Denmark
Lydia Kimsey 9.4, Forsyth Central
All-around
Olivia Preston 35.25 North Forsyth
Lauren Santiago 35.7 South Forsyth
Shreya Munshi 37.05 Lambert
Emma Davies 38.55 Denmark
Athlete
Avery Weis 9.5, Forsyth Central
Ashlyn Scanlon 9.466, Forsyth Central