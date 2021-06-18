By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Gymnastics: 2021 ALL-COUNTY GYMNASTICS TEAM
Gymnast of the Year 

Emma Davies, Denmark

UPenn signee won all-around at county meet, then captured individual state titles in floor and vault.

Coach of the Year 

Kaylee Satterfield, Denmark

Led Danes to first county championship in March.

Beam

Mani Fofana 9.65, West Forsyth

Ava Bouldin 9.05, South Forsyth    

Bars

Lia Carter 9.45, South Forsyth

Makaya Fofana 9.325, West Forsyth

Vault

Sarah Portanka 9.4, Denmark

Lydia Kimsey 9.4, Forsyth Central

All-around

Olivia Preston 35.25 North Forsyth

Lauren Santiago 35.7 South Forsyth

Shreya Munshi 37.05 Lambert

Emma Davies 38.55 Denmark

Athlete

Avery Weis 9.5, Forsyth Central

Ashlyn Scanlon 9.466, Forsyth Central