Gymnastics: Bulldogs, Raiders tie for 3rd at state competition

North Forsyth barely edged Forsyth Central during the county gymnastics meet, but there was no separating the upstart Raiders and veteran Bulldogs during the Class 6A-7A state competition Friday at Buford Arena.
The schools finished tied for third behind champion Buford (114.825) and runner-up Carrollton (111.700) with 111.100 points apiece.
Forsyth Central trailed North Forsyth — which won the county meet by a final score of 108.050-108.000 — entering the final rotation before the Bulldogs produced the best vault score of the day, totaling a 29.150 to catch but not overtake the Raiders.
Overall, Forsyth Central added stair-step finishes in the other events, placing second in bars, third on the beam and fourth on the floor. North Forsyth wound up lower on the vault (3rd), bars (4th) and beam (4th) but held a big enough advantage on the floor (2nd) to tie its rival.
Individually, Forsyth County once again produced strong results, with at least one gymnast on the podium for every 6A-7A event.
West Forsyth junior Mani Fofana placed runner-up in the all-around competition, while Forsyth Central sophomore Katie Andrews wound up third.
Fofana and North Forsyth freshman Logan Otteson both landed perfect 10s on the vault, tying Allatoona's Amber Lowe for first place. Fofana added a runner-up finish on the beam, with Otteson doing the same on bars.
Andrews narrowly missed out on perfect scores in the vault (9.925) and floor (9.900) — where she finished fourth and third, respectively, behind gymnasts who landed 10s. The county individual champion added a fourth-place showing on the uneven bars.
GHSA Gymnastics Class 6A-7A state meet
Final team standings
1. Buford (114.825)
2. Carrollton (111.700)
t-3. Forsyth Central (111.100)
t-3. North Forsyth (111.100)
Top-4 results for individual events
All-Around
1. Marissa Ashton, Buford (39.575)
2. Mani Fofana, West Forsyth (38.850)
3. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (38.575)
4. Amber Lowe, Allatoona (38.400)
Bars
1. Marissa Ashton, Buford (9.825)
2. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth (9.775)
3. Amber Lowe, Allatoona (9.525)
4. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (9.500)
Beam
1. Marissa Ashton, Buford (9.850)
2. Mani Fofana, West Forsyth (9.650)
3. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona (9.400)
4. Amber Lowe, Allatoona (9.300)
Floor
t-1. Marissa Ashton, Buford (10.000)
t-1. Lily Black, Buford (10.000)
3. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (9.900)
4. Amber Lowe, Allatoona (9.575)
Vault
t-1. Mani Fofana, West Forsyth (10.000)
t-1. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth (10.000)
t-1. Amber Lowe, Allatoona (10.000)
4. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (9.925)