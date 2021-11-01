Helmet stickers: Here are the top performers from Week 10

Here are the top performers from Week 10 of high school football in Forsyth County:
Malachi McElroy, RB, Forsyth Central — 21 carries, 76 yards
Carson Leak, LB, Forsyth Central — 22 tackles — 16 solo — 3 TFL, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble
Camden Leak, LB, Forsyth Central — 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery
Toby Legarra, LB, Forsyth Central — 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Amon Williams, RB, Denmark — 24 carries, 102 yards
Lake Thoman, WR, Denmark — 2 catches, 79 yards, TD
Charley Croiner, DE, Denmark — 1 INT, 1 TFL
William Hodges, DE, Denmark — 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU
Ty Watkins, QB, South Forsyth — 13 for 17, 157 yards 3 TD; 8 carries, 37 yards, TD
Jonathan Haas, LB, South Forsyth — 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
Austin Uidel, RB/DB, South Forsyth — 5 carries, 50 yards; 5 tackles, 1 INT
Josh Nelson, WR/DB, South Forsyth — 3 catches, 67 yards, TD; 5 tackles
Aiden Ruckh, WR, North Forsyth — 6 catches, 82 yards; 1 forced fumble
Logan Curry, WR, North Forsyth — 9 catches, 68 yards, TD
Patrick Corrigan, RB/LB, North Forsyth — 12 tackles — 10 solo — sack, 1 QB hurry
Collin Miller, LB, North Forsyth — 11 tackles, 2 TFL
Keegan Stover, QB, West Forsyth — 5 for 8, 150 yards, 3 TD; 8 carries, 32 yards
Oscar Delp, TE, West Forsyth — 3 catches, 83 yards, 2 TD
Raleigh Herbert, LB, West Forsyth — 13 tackles, 1 TFL
Billy McAllister, DL, West Forsyth — 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble
Kojo Antwi, WR, Lambert — 4 catches, 51 yards; 2 carries, 19 yards
Eli Seaney, QB, East Forsyth — 11 for 19, 138 yards; 5 carries, 26 yards, 2 TD
Sebastian Amerson, LB, East Forsyth — 12 tackles
David Navarrete, WR, East Forsyth — 10 catches, 68 yards
Will Moffit, RB/DB, East Forsyth — INT returned for TD; 6 carries, 13 yards
Brock Barbee, RB/LB, Pinecrest Academy — 19 tackles, 1 TFl, INT returned for TD; 8 carries, 41 yards, TD
Ryan Bartling, WR/LB, Pinecrest Academy — 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, INT; 2 catches, 19 yards
Matthew Mitchell, DB, Pinecrest Academy — 8 tackles, INT returned for TD
Colin Brown, WR/DB, Pinecrest Academy — 5 catches, 81 yards; INT