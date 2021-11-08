Helmet Stickers: Here are the top performers from Week 11

Raleigh Herbert, LB, West Forsyth: 15 tackles, 96-yard INT returned for TD
Jay Helstone, DL, West Forsyth: 10 tackles
William Orris, DB, West Forsyth: 10 tackles
Riley Mckee, LB, West Forsyth: 10 tackles, 1 TFL
Amon Williams, RB, Denmark: 36 carries, 158 yards
Asher West, DL, Denmark: 2 sacks
Williams Hodges, DL, Denmark: 2 sacks
Dee Crayton, LB/RB, Denmark: 2 rushing TD
Ty Watkins, QB, South Forsyth: 5 for 5, 150 yards, 3 TD
Josh Nelson, WR/DB, South Forsyth: 3 catches, 92 yards, 2 TD
Chris Nelson, WR/DB, South Forsyth: 1 catch, 38 yards, 1 TD; 2 carries, 40 yards; 95-yard kickoff return for TD
Jonathan Haas, LB, South Forsyth: 30-yard INT return for TD
Drew Aucoin, QB, North Forsyth: 3 for 4, 26 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 9 carries, 44 yards, 3 TD
Logan Curry, WR, North Forsyth: 4 catches, 81 yards, 1 TD; 1 INT
Collin Miller, LB, North Forsyth: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry
Patrick Corrigan, LB, North Forsyth: 9 tackles – 8 solo – 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble
Jackson McCray, OL/DL, Pinecrest Academy: 2 blocked punts
Breckin Barbee, QB, Pinecrest Academy: 11 for 18, 171 yards, 2 TD; 2 rushing TD
Brock Barbee, RB/LB, Pinecrest Academy: 15 carries, 60 yards; blocked punt
Ryan Bartling, WR/LB, Pinecrest Academy: 2 catches, 59 yards; 4 QB hurries; recovered blocked punt for TD
Alex Day, DL, East Forsyth: Blocked PAT
Cameron Frady, East Forsyth: Recovered fumble