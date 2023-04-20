Lacrosse: Bulldogs, Broncos split on Forsyth Central's senior night

The Bulldogs won the opening faceoff but a dropped ball ended their possession quickly, and East Forsyth scooped it up and raced down the middle of the field.



It didn’t take long for the Broncos to get on the board. Just 46 seconds in, Amelia Haylett slung a shot that zipped past multiple lacrosse sticks into the right side of the net.

The Bulldogs showed they could score even quicker, with Ansley LeCoultre feeding the ball to Katie Robbins.

After that, the Bulldogs went on a 3-0 run. Back-to-back saves by Central goalkeeper Ava Wallace led to a foot race, and senior Morgan Carr finished the play by lasering a shot into the net.

Then on the next possession, Robbins drew the Broncos’ attention on her way to the goal and passed to Carr at the last minute for the score. Avery Jennings got a successful penalty shot to push the ahead to 5-1.

East Forsyth called a needed timeout as the game was slipping away. After the break, they went on a 3-0 run themselves to climb back their way in. Cutting the deficit to 5-4 with less than five minutes to spare until half.

After a couple of missed shots, Central put an end to East Forsyth’s run. LeCoultre drew a quadruple team and flicked a no-look pass to Jordan Van Uum in stride. She got close enough for a clear-cut view of the goal as the horn ran off for halftime.

East Forsyth started the second half, just like it did the first, with quick shot into the back of the net. This time, it was in the span of 25 seconds from Allie Gray’s shot.

The Bulldogs responded again with a barrage of goals.

The connection between LeCoultre and Robbins was in sync, as the latter accomplished a hat trick. Ester Knight got in on the scoring action. Maggie LeCoultre scored three goals, along with Ansley LeCoultre scoring again.

The Bulldogs were in full command with a 12-4 advantage, and it started to look like they were going to break their two-game losing streak.

Carr was itching to score with two shot attempts, but Broncos goalie Avrie Nowalk was ready, resulting in her 11th save of the afternoon.

Robbins showed she could not be denied, though, as she accelerated past multiple Broncos on her path to the net, sinking her fifth shot of the game.

The senior also proved that she doesn’t need to score to be effective to help the team, as she dished out a pass to Jennings for her second goal. That goal initiated a running clock, as the Bulldogs went up 15-5.

Maggie LeCoultre and Carr added two more goals to the board. Meanwhile, Bronco Izzy Owens tacked on a goal for East Forsyth.

Both teams will complete the regular season this week.

Forsyth Central (8-6-1) will finish out with an April 20 trip to Milton. East Forsyth (9-7) will visit Peachtree Ridge the following day.

The Broncos will be a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Class 1A-4A tournament, traveling to McDonough in the first round. To qualify for the 7A playoffs, the Bulldogs will either need to upset the Eagles or get some help from Denmark, which faces South Forsyth April 20 to close out Area 4-7A play.

Boys: East Forsyth 9, Forsyth Central 6

Neither the East Forsyth nor the Forsyth Central boys lacrosse teams will be competing in the postseason this year, but the two played out quite the battle Wednesday at Bulldog Stadium.

In the end, the Broncos were able to spoil the Bulldogs' senior night celebrations with a 9-6 win.

East Forsyth (8-9) will conclude the regular season by traveling April 21 to Peachtree Ridge. Forsyth Central (3-12) will look to possibly earn its first Area 4-7A victory of the season the same day at Denmark.