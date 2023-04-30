Lacrosse Roundup: Wolverines, War Eagles reach boys Elite 8; Horns blast into girls QFs

On the heels of the thrilling win, the War Eagles (11-9) will seek a third straight playoff road victory in the quarterfinals, when six-seeded South Forsyth heads to No. 4 seed North Cobb.

West Forsyth boys 18, Parkview 2

Following a first-round bye, the West Forsyth boys lacrosse team routed Parkview by an 18-2 final score Friday in Gwinnett County.

Despite finishing the regular season with a 17-1 record, the Wolverines finished as a No. 3 seed due to losing out on the Area 4-7A tiebreaker. As a result, West Forsyth will hit the road yet again in the quarterfinals, traveling May 4 to North Paulding for a tough Elite Eight matchup.

Lambert girls 20, Mountain View 3

No. 3 seed Lambert walloped Mountain View, 20-3, in the second round of the Class 7A state girls lacrosse tournament Friday in Gwinnett County.

The Longhorns earned the Sweet 16 win following a first-round bye.

Next up for Lambert (13-6) will be a May 4 trip to Area 2-7A champion North Paulding.

Lassiter 14, North Forsyth girls 10

North Forsyth girls lacrosse went toe-to-toe with Class 5A-6A Area 2 champion Lassiter but ultimately fell by a 14-10 final score.

During the state playoff second-round matchup, the Raiders saw their season come to an end Saturday in Cobb County.

With the defeat, North Forsyth wrapped up the campaign, which featured its second straight playoff berth, with an 11-8 mark.

Walton 17, South Forsyth girls 7

A day after the South Forsyth boys stunned Walton on its home field, the War Eagles couldn't repeat the feat in a Class 7A girls lacrosse Sweet 16 matchup.

The meeting Saturday in Cobb County saw Walton end South Forsyth's pursuit of a quarterfinal berth with a 17-7 victory.

With the defeat, the No. 6 seed War Eagles — who won their first playoff game in 12 years by defeating Carrollton in the opening round — conclude the year with an 11-9 record.