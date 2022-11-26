MS Football: North Forsyth 6th-graders repeat as GMSAA winners with undefeated record

The North Forsyth sixth-grade football team won a second consecutive Georgia Middle School Athletic Association Division A championship with an unbeaten 11-0 record.
After finishing the regular season 8-0, the Raiders routed Campbell (38-0) and Carrollton (30-0) to reach the GMSAA finals. In the title game Nov. 12 at Allatoona High, North Forsyth downed McEachern by a 20-8 final score.
McEachern became only the second team to score against North Forsyth all season, with the other points allowed coming in a narrow 18-14 triumph over Milton. Overall, the Raiders outscored their opponents 331-22 on the year.
Members of the team are Brian Horton, Nick Holt, Brady Corrigan, Tristan Naranjo, Dylan Malone, Cody Keck, Carter Black, Tucker Lamb, Hudson Bradford, Jacob Arrington, Jhio Francois, Peyton Westbrook, Colton Gleason, Mason Freeman, Tyler Cianciolo, JR Reh, Coleman Cook, Jacob Hart, Jaden Suggs, Max Berkemeier, Tyler Escoe, Chance Davis, Brayden Erwin, Hunter Covington, Brayden Stallworth, Logan Seelbinder, Gage Maney and Kenny Wallace.
Coaches are Danny Holt, Bart Black, Matt Keck, Brian Lamb and Chuck Cianciolo.