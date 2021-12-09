PHOTOS: 2021 All-County football banquet

The Forsyth County News hosted the 2021 All-County football banquet presented by Beaver Toyota on Wednesday, honoring the top football players in Forsyth County.
West Forsyth senior Oscar Delp was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the county with 922 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions. Additionally, Delp holds school records for receptions in a game [10], receptions in a season [59], career receptions [117], career receiving yards [1,899], career touchdowns [17].
Denmark junior Dee Crayton was named Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Danes to a Region 6-7A championship with 91 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Denmark's defense finished second in Class 7A in scoring defense.
Denmark's second-year head coach Mike Palmieri was recognized as the Coach of the Year after guiding the Danes to a Region 6-7A championship and a trip to the Class 7A Sweet 16.