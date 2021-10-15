By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTOS: Area 6-7A volleyball tournament awards
IMG_6319.jpg
The All-Area 6-7A first team, bottom row, from left, Claire Jenkins [Lambert], Nathalia Quintero [North Forsyth], Dominae Jordan [Denmark], Kendall Gentry [West Forsyth], Emma Kiser [Forsyth Central], Sarah Pipping [Forsyth Central], Brooke Crummel [North Forsyth]. Top row, from left, Ella Beyer [Lambert], Jordan White [Lambert], Taylor Nelson [Lambert], Molly Kate Patten [Lambert], Courtney Graham [Denmark], Reece Rhoads [West Forsyth], Lymaris Vasquez [West Forsyth], Lily Torrence [North Forsyth]. - photo by David Roberts

The following players were honored Thursday during the Area 6-7A volleyball tournament.

Player of the Year: Taylor Nelson, Lambert; Emma Kiser, Forsyth Central

Offensive Player of the Year: Ella Beyer, Lambert

Defensive Player of the Year: Kendall Gentry, West Forsyth

Setter of the Year: Claire Jenkins, Lambert

Freshman of the Year: Francesca Popescu, Lambert

Coach of the Year: Brian Welsch, Forsyth Central

First Team

Emma Kiser, Forsyth Central

Sarah Pipping, Forsyth Central

Dominae Jordan, Denmark

Courtney Graham, Denmark

Claire Jenkins, Lambert

Ella Beyer, Lambert

Jordan White, Lambert

Taylor Nelson, Lambert

Molly Kate Patten, Lambert

Nathalia Quintero, North Forsyth

Brooke Crummel, North Forsyth

Lily Torrence, North Forsyth

Kendall Gentry, West Forsyth

Reece Rhoads, West Forsyth

Lymaris Vasquez, West Forsyth

Second Team

Megan McCarthy, Forsyth Central

Riese Johnson, Forsyth Central

Ella Collier, Denmark

Francesca Popescu, Lambert

Jay Maldanado, Gainesville

Isabella Garrish, Gainesville

Melina Baumann, North Forsyth

Maddie McCafferty, North Forsyth

Angelica Conde Borres, South Forsyth

Arielle Estes, South Forsyth

Shealyn Murray, West Forsyth

Taryn Dickey, West Forsyth

Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth

Honorable Mention

Ava Elias, Forsyth Central

Elyse O'Neil, Forsyth Central

Emerson Aber, Denmark

Margaret Embry, Gainesville

Dani Cortes, Lambert

Hannah Hagan, North Forsyth

Gabrielle Felix, South Forsyth

Natalie Morris, West Forsyth