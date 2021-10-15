PHOTOS: Area 6-7A volleyball tournament awards

The following players were honored Thursday during the Area 6-7A volleyball tournament.
Player of the Year: Taylor Nelson, Lambert; Emma Kiser, Forsyth Central
Offensive Player of the Year: Ella Beyer, Lambert
Defensive Player of the Year: Kendall Gentry, West Forsyth
Setter of the Year: Claire Jenkins, Lambert
Freshman of the Year: Francesca Popescu, Lambert
Coach of the Year: Brian Welsch, Forsyth Central
First Team
Emma Kiser, Forsyth Central
Sarah Pipping, Forsyth Central
Dominae Jordan, Denmark
Courtney Graham, Denmark
Claire Jenkins, Lambert
Ella Beyer, Lambert
Jordan White, Lambert
Taylor Nelson, Lambert
Molly Kate Patten, Lambert
Nathalia Quintero, North Forsyth
Brooke Crummel, North Forsyth
Lily Torrence, North Forsyth
Kendall Gentry, West Forsyth
Reece Rhoads, West Forsyth
Lymaris Vasquez, West Forsyth
Second Team
Megan McCarthy, Forsyth Central
Riese Johnson, Forsyth Central
Ella Collier, Denmark
Francesca Popescu, Lambert
Jay Maldanado, Gainesville
Isabella Garrish, Gainesville
Melina Baumann, North Forsyth
Maddie McCafferty, North Forsyth
Angelica Conde Borres, South Forsyth
Arielle Estes, South Forsyth
Shealyn Murray, West Forsyth
Taryn Dickey, West Forsyth
Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth
Honorable Mention
Ava Elias, Forsyth Central
Elyse O'Neil, Forsyth Central
Emerson Aber, Denmark
Margaret Embry, Gainesville
Dani Cortes, Lambert
Hannah Hagan, North Forsyth
Gabrielle Felix, South Forsyth
Natalie Morris, West Forsyth