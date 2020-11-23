PLAYOFF PRIMER: Here's a look at the first round of the Class 7A playoffs

(4) Meadowcreek at (1) West Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Den in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Meadowcreek is 3-6 and unranked in Class 7A; West Forsyth is 7-3 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: These teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A.

What to know: West Forsyth is the top team out of Region 6-7A and will host Meadowcreek, the fourth-place team from Region 7-7A.

West’s defense was as impressive as its been all season last week against Denmark, holding the Danes’ potent offense to only 10 points. The Wolverines are riding a five-game winning streak and have held four of their past five opponents to 10 or fewer points. Coincidentally, West has not turned the ball over at all in the past five games, and forced a pair of fumbles against Denmark.

Meadowcreek fell to Discovery, 43-32, last week to finish fourth in Region 7-7A and owns just three wins the season – Duluth, Dunwoody and Eagle’s Landing. The Mustangs lost to Lambert earlier this season, 38-20. Meadowcreek has offensive weapons in QB Malachi Watkins, running back Rock Gaither and wide receiver Micah James, who caught three touchdown passes from Watkins and scored on a 69-yard kickoff return last week. Still, West is riding high after its region championship and appears to be playing at a higher level.