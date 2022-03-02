PREP ROUNDUP: Forsyth Central boys rally past North Oconee

Forsyth Central's boys soccer team scored a pair of second-half goals Tuesday to secure a 2-0 win against North Oconee and improve to 5-2-2 overall. The win also marks the Bulldogs' fifth shutout of the season.

Central [1-1 Region 6-7A] will jump back into region play at 8 p.m. Friday at North Forsyth.

West Forsyth 5, Jackson County 0

Reid Campbell scored two goals, Christos Kaloudis, Jose Hernandez and Lizardo Hernandez each had one, and the Wolverines won their second straight match Tuesday with a 5-0 victory over Jackson County.



The Wolverines [4-2-1, 1-1 Region 6-7A] will host Denmark on March 8.

Alpharetta 2, South Forsyth 0

South Forsyth's boys suffered a 2-0 setback against Alpharetta on Tuesday.

The War Eagles [5-5-1, 0-1 Region 6-7A] will continue region play Friday at Gainesville.

North Forsyth 2, Meadowcreek 0

North Forsyth's boys won 2-0 against Meadowcreek on Tuesday to move to 4-4-3 overall.

The Raiders [0-2 Region 6-7A] will look to pick up their first region victory Friday at home against Forsyth Central.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Forsyth 1, Meadowcreek 0

North Forsyth's girls edged Meadowcreek 1-0 Tuesday.

The Raiders [4-6-1, 0-2 Region 6-7A] are back in action at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Forsyth Central.

BASEBALL

No. 6 South Forsyth 4, Madison County 1

Tyler Bayer had a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth inning, then padded the lead with an RBI single in the sixth to help South Forsyth to a 4-1 win over Madison County on Tuesday.

Bayler Duncan went 3-for-3, while Britton Rellinger finished 2-for-2 and scored three runs. Michael Sime earned the win, pitching four innings of one-run ball, striking out five. Yash Jain tossed three shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out four.

South [7-0] will host East Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Milton 9, West Forsyth 8

West Forsyth held a five-run lead after 3 1/2 innings Tuesday, but Milton staged a late rally to hand the Wolverines a 9-8 loss.

Noah Darden went 2-for-3 with four runs scored, while Luke Fernandez collected three RBIs and Jake Fernandez had one RBI and scored once.

Brian Garmon II struck out eight over 3 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs on four hits.

West [6-5] will travel to Roswell at 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Forsyth 12, Lambert 11

North Forsyth opened area play Tuesday with a 12-11 victory over Lambert.

The Raiders [4-1, 1-0 Area 6, Class 6A-7A] won the match despite being at a one-player disadvantage during the final 15 minutes. North is back in action at 4 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Academy.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Forsyth 5, South Forsyth 0

West Forsyth kept its undefeated season alive Tuesday with a 5-0 win against South Forsyth.

Lilly Lancaster, Elle Sceney, Brooklyn Hoffman, Mabry Bowron, Abbylin Laprise, Lily Connelly and Caroline Cunningham each collected wins for the Wolverines.



West [5-0, 2-0 Region 6-7A] will travel to North Forsyth at 4 p.m. Thursday.