PREP ROUNDUP: Alberty throws East Forsyth's first perfect game

Additionally, Ava Cowart had a hit and Abi Shaheen had two hits on the day, each driving in a run and scoring another. Kennah Wall also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.



East should no longer be shocking anybody with their play. Their undefeated record in region play has them looking like a powerhouse, rather than a brand-new program.

The Broncos [8-3, 6-0 Region 7-3A] will look to continue their historic run at 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Hall.

Lambert 2, West Forsyth 0

Hannah Cole threw a complete-game, two-hitter Thursday as Lambert blanked West Forsyth 2-0.

Cole needed only 75 pitches to navigate seven innings, striking out six and walking only one. Kirsten Cowart led the Longhorns at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Emma Harwood accounted for Lambert’s other RBI, while Cole, Madison Todd, Elizabeth Harper, Katelyn Boyette also had a hit.

Emily Brown reached twice for West, singling in the fourth and drawing a walk in the sixth. Brown also stole a base. Lillian Seitz had the Wolverines other hit. Abby Williams scattered six hits across six innings of two-run ball, issuing only one walk.

Lambert [9-4, 3-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to Etowah at 7 p.m. Tuesday before resuming region play Thursday against South Forsyth. West [4-7, 3-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to South Forsyth on Tuesday for a doubleheader, with first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m.

North Forsyth 12, Forsyth Central 0

Olivia Tyson was nearly unhittable Thursday in a 12-0 win against Forsyth Central.

North Forsyth’s ace gave up just one hit in four shutout innings, striking out six and walking none. Logan Currie had another impressive day at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with five RBIs, three runs scored and a grand slam. Lauren Fields and Alexis Monroe each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Lexie Durban, Abby Castleberry and Ryleigh Sexton [2] also drove in runs.

Sydney Stephens collected Central’s lone hit, while Ester Knight pitched two innings and gave up five runs – three earned.

North [12-1, 5-0 Region 6-7A] will put its 11-game winning streak on the line Tuesday in a home doubleheader against Denmark, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Central [3-10, 0-5 Region 6-7A] looks to pick up its first region victory Tuesday at Gainesville in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

North Forsyth 2, Creekview 1

North Forsyth 2, North Hall 0

North Forsyth won its seventh match in eight chances Thursday, sweeping a tri-match against Creekview and North Hall.

Brooke Crummel combined for 19 kills to lead the Raiders’ offense, while Lily Torrence had 10 kills. North made just nine attacking errors in 49 chances against North Hall, hitting .286.

Nathalia Quintero had a team-high five aces, Melina Baumann blocked six shots, and Maddie McCafferty added 14 digs. Sophomore Greenlee Welch had an impressive 12 digs against Creekview.

North [18-6] will open region play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Forsyth Central.

West Forsyth 2, North Cobb 1

North Forsyth 2, Kell 0

Kendall Gentry led the way with 23 digs across five sets Thursday as West Forsyth picked up a pair of non-region victories.

Lymaris Vasquez led the Wolverines with nine kills against North Cobb, then added four more against Kell. Savana Toole and Reece Rhoads also combined for 11 kills.

Vasquez added five aces, while Taryn Dickey had a team-high six aces. Dickey [24 assists] split serving duties with Grace Kolacinski [20 assists], while Gentry committed just one error on 36 serves received.

West [14-8] will host a tri-match between Mt. Bethel Christian Academy and Harris County on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m.