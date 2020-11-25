PREP ROUNDUP: Barr notches 200th career victory

First-year Forsyth Central wrestling coach Kyle Barr collected his 200th career win Tuesday as the Bulldogs finished third at West Forsyth's Thanksgiving Duals. Central went 3-1 at the tournament.

West finished first with a 40-30 win against Lassiter in the championship bout.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denmark 70, Duluth 51

Kourtland Tolbert scored 17 points, Sutton Smith added 14 points, and Denmark picked up its second win at the Jared Cook Classic with a 70-51 win over Duluth. Smith also had seven assists for the Danes

Denmark won 55-54 against Cherokee on Monday, as Smith scored a team-high 22 points, with Kam Scott and Jayden Hilliman each chipping in eight points. Tolbert had seven points and four rebounds in the win.

Denmark (3-0) is back in action 5 p.m. Saturday at Paulding County.

Creekview 73, North Forsyth 50

North Forsyth fell in the Raider Classic third-place game to Creekview, 73-50.

The Raiders fell to South Gwinnett on Monday, 67-53, but managed to place three players in double digits. Aidan Kudlas led the Raiders with 18 points, while Jackson Olson scored 13 and Matthew Rouse added 10.

North (1-2) will host Lumpkin County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Archer 80, Lambert 62

Paul Lunguana's double-double wasn't enough to rally Lambert past Archer Monday, as the Longhorns fell 80-62 in the Jared Cook Classic.

Lunguana scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Lambert. Mason Barnes scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and Luke Parris added 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers.

Lambert (0-2) will travel to Mill Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee 38, North Forsyth 34

North Forsyth nearly vindicated last year's playoff loss to Cherokee on Tuesday, but the Raiders fell just short in the Raider Classic championship game with a 38-34 loss.

North (1-1) will host Lumpkin County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

South Forsyth 60, Lassiter 31

South Forsyth picked up its second win of the season Monday with a dominant 60-31 win against Lassiter.

Clara Morris led the War Eagles with 15 points, while Sharon Tolliver had 13, Ava McGlockton added nine and Maggie Thompson chipped in seven.

South beat Hillgrove in the season opener, 41-37. The War Eagles had two players finish in double figures, with Morris scoring 14 points and McGlockton scoring 10.

South (2-0) will travel to Woodstock 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Brookwood 75, Lambert 50

Lambert won its first two games of the season but fell to Brookwood Wednesday, 75-50.

Briley Elder had 22 points to lead the Longhorns, while Sydney Colin had 11 points and Lilly Sistla added eight.

Lambert beat Centennial 48-41 and North Gwinnett 46-45 to start the season. Elder combined to score 49 points in the two wins.

Lambert (2-1) will travel to Mill Creek 6 p.m. Tuesday.