PREP ROUNDUP: Bergey finishes first, West collects win at 8th Milton XC Invitational

Meanwhile, West placed five runners inside the top 30, led by Trent Bell’s third-place finish [17:29]. Diego Fernandes [7th; 17:58], Parker Chase [11th; 18:12], Aidan Murray [21st; 18:44] and Cole Schmoyer [29th; 18:53] combined for 71 points, which is 19 points ahead of second-place Lambert.



The Longhorns also impressed at the event, as three separate runners finished within nine seconds of each other. Calvin Stilwell [8th; 18:07], Jackson Hogsed [10th; 18:09] and Kushan Patel [12th; 18:16] anchored the Longhorns performance, which also included strong finishes from Hayden Nicholason [25th; 18:50] and Stone Watson [35th, 19:04].

Zach Payne finished 30th with an 18:56 to lead Forsyth Central to a 14th-place finish.

Lambert’s girls posted a third-place finish at the event and were led by Bella Cammarota [8th, 21:01] and Amanda Feeney [11th; 21:54]. Amelia Ogden [33rd; 23:00], Sabrina Tapley [39th; 23:11] and Beige Bae [23:28] helped the Longhorns to 129 team points.

South Forsyth’s Carmel Yonas [3rd; 20:32] and Isabel Yonas [4th; 20:39] finished inside the top four, with Carmel Yonas outpacing her younger sister by seven seconds. Janisha Patil [34th; 23:02], Caroline Turner [45th; 23:38] and Molly Hanlon [70th; 24:32] landed the War Eagles in fifth place.

The Wolverines’ girls finished in a pack, with Sophia Slavov [28th; 22:48], Tess Krogman [31st; 22:54] and Lily Flood [35th; 23:02] finished within 14 seconds of each other. Hannah Tillery placed 42nd with a 23:17 and Faith Lortie placed 57th with a 24:06 to help West finish sixth.

Lily DeLuca finished 38th with a 23:10 to pace the Bulldogs’ girls team, while Sarah-Corrine Collins [59th; 24:08] and Peyton Maddox [65th; 24:19] led Central to 15th place.

Denmark’s Ashley finishes first at Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational

Ethan Ashley marked his return to Carrollton with a first-place finish Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.

Ashley turned in a time of 15:55, which was seven seconds faster than second-place Christian Gonzalez of Decatur. Tavian Anderson finished 28th with a 17:07 and Xavier Anderson finished 45th with a 17:31, while Ethan Bridge’s 85th-place time of 18:13 was the second-fastest time by a freshman in the race.

Morgan Grace Sheffield led the Danes’ girls runners, finishing 18th with a 20:15. Jessica Perriello [39th; 21:14], Elena Lawler [53rd; 21:47] and Olivia Edge [56th; 21:50] rounded out the Danes’ top runners.

SOFTBALL

Forsyth Central 7, Sprayberry 6

Emily Caron had three hits, Sydney Stephens drove in two runs and Forsyth Central topped Sprayberry on Saturday, 7-6.

Emily Caron finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Taylor Jackson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Keeley O’Hara and Caroline Heard also drove in a run for the Bulldogs.

Ester Knight earned the win in the circle for Central, scattering four hits across four innings and giving up two runs – one earned.

North Forsyth 14, Brookwood 2

North Forsyth 12, Harris County 2

North Forsyth slugged 29 total hits Saturday in a doubleheader sweep, beating Brookwood 14-2 and Harris County 12-2.

Every North starter scored a run and drove in a run against Brookwood, with Logan Currie and Abby Castleberry each collecting three RBIs. Currie hit a three-run homer in the second inning, then Castleberry drove in Alexis Monroe with an RBI single four batters later to make it 8-0.

Lauren Fields’ RBI single that plated Ali Jones capped a nine-run second inning and gave North an 11-0 lead.

Fields collected two more hits in Game 2 against Harris County, including a bunt single that marked her 100th career hit. Fields also drove in two, as did Lexie Durban and Bri Deleon. Durban’s two-run homer in the fifth inning made it a 12-2 game.