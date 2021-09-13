PREP ROUNDUP: Bergey finishes first, West collects win at 8th Milton XC Invitational

Forsyth County was well represented Saturday at the 8th Milton XC Invitational at Milton High School, as South Forsyth junior Ben Bergey won his third race in as many chances and West Forsyth’s boys team collected their second team win of the season.
Bergey ran a 17:05 to pace all runners and finish more than 18 seconds ahead of second-place Donovan Lyle. Benjamin Winn [16th; 18:29.83], Harris Garmon [54th; 19:46], Rishi Nagappan [84th; 20:31] and Adam Zorko [85th; 20:32] rounded out South’s runners and helped the War Eagles to a seventh-place finish.
Bergey also has wins at the North Georgia Championships and Pickens Preview.
Meanwhile, West placed five runners inside the top 30, led by Trent Bell’s third-place finish [17:29]. Diego Fernandes [7th; 17:58], Parker Chase [11th; 18:12], Aidan Murray [21st; 18:44] and Cole Schmoyer [29th; 18:53] combined for 71 points, which is 19 points ahead of second-place Lambert.
The Longhorns also impressed at the event, as three separate runners finished within nine seconds of each other. Calvin Stilwell [8th; 18:07], Jackson Hogsed [10th; 18:09] and Kushan Patel [12th; 18:16] anchored the Longhorns performance, which also included strong finishes from Hayden Nicholason [25th; 18:50] and Stone Watson [35th, 19:04].
Zach Payne finished 30th with an 18:56 to lead Forsyth Central to a 14th-place finish.
Lambert’s girls posted a third-place finish at the event and were led by Bella Cammarota [8th, 21:01] and Amanda Feeney [11th; 21:54]. Amelia Ogden [33rd; 23:00], Sabrina Tapley [39th; 23:11] and Beige Bae [23:28] helped the Longhorns to 129 team points.
South Forsyth’s Carmel Yonas [3rd; 20:32] and Isabel Yonas [4th; 20:39] finished inside the top four, with Carmel Yonas outpacing her younger sister by seven seconds. Janisha Patil [34th; 23:02], Caroline Turner [45th; 23:38] and Molly Hanlon [70th; 24:32] landed the War Eagles in fifth place.
The Wolverines’ girls finished in a pack, with Sophia Slavov [28th; 22:48], Tess Krogman [31st; 22:54] and Lily Flood [35th; 23:02] finished within 14 seconds of each other. Hannah Tillery placed 42nd with a 23:17 and Faith Lortie placed 57th with a 24:06 to help West finish sixth.
Lily DeLuca finished 38th with a 23:10 to pace the Bulldogs’ girls team, while Sarah-Corrine Collins [59th; 24:08] and Peyton Maddox [65th; 24:19] led Central to 15th place.
Denmark’s Ashley finishes first at Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational
Ethan Ashley marked his return to Carrollton with a first-place finish Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.
Ashley turned in a time of 15:55, which was seven seconds faster than second-place Christian Gonzalez of Decatur. Tavian Anderson finished 28th with a 17:07 and Xavier Anderson finished 45th with a 17:31, while Ethan Bridge’s 85th-place time of 18:13 was the second-fastest time by a freshman in the race.
Morgan Grace Sheffield led the Danes’ girls runners, finishing 18th with a 20:15. Jessica Perriello [39th; 21:14], Elena Lawler [53rd; 21:47] and Olivia Edge [56th; 21:50] rounded out the Danes’ top runners.
SOFTBALL
Forsyth Central 7, Sprayberry 6
Emily Caron had three hits, Sydney Stephens drove in two runs and Forsyth Central topped Sprayberry on Saturday, 7-6.
Emily Caron finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Taylor Jackson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Keeley O’Hara and Caroline Heard also drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
Ester Knight earned the win in the circle for Central, scattering four hits across four innings and giving up two runs – one earned.
North Forsyth 14, Brookwood 2
North Forsyth 12, Harris County 2
North Forsyth slugged 29 total hits Saturday in a doubleheader sweep, beating Brookwood 14-2 and Harris County 12-2.
Every North starter scored a run and drove in a run against Brookwood, with Logan Currie and Abby Castleberry each collecting three RBIs. Currie hit a three-run homer in the second inning, then Castleberry drove in Alexis Monroe with an RBI single four batters later to make it 8-0.
Lauren Fields’ RBI single that plated Ali Jones capped a nine-run second inning and gave North an 11-0 lead.
Fields collected two more hits in Game 2 against Harris County, including a bunt single that marked her 100th career hit. Fields also drove in two, as did Lexie Durban and Bri Deleon. Durban’s two-run homer in the fifth inning made it a 12-2 game.
Milestone for @laurenfields06 100 Varsity hits! @ForsythSports https://t.co/xWcPWbpBrB pic.twitter.com/N7dwHN7utu— Curtis Fields (@fcurtis144) September 11, 2021
Ryleigh Sexton led the Raiders with three RBIs, finishing 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Durban earned the win in Game 1, pitching five innings and giving up two runs – zero earned – and striking out three. Deleon pitched the Raiders to victory in Game 2, giving up two runs on four hits across five innings.
North [17-1, 8-0 Region 6-7A] will travel to River Ridge on Monday before facing West Forsyth in a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
West Forsyth 7, Sequoyah 3
West Forsyth earned a win Saturday on senior day, beating Sequoyah 7-3.
Grace Mangan and Marisa Carter each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wolverines’ offense. Emily Brown also drove in a run, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Rylee Ramirez and Ashlyn Stahl each had a hit and scored a run for West.
Emma Britten earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game and striking out four batters, limiting Sequoyah to three runs on seven hits.
West [5-10, 4-5 Region 6-7A] will host North Forsyth on Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Arrambide collects win at North Hall Invitational
Alex Arrambide became the first East Forsyth cross country runner in school history to win a race Thursday when his time of 16:27 outpaced nearly 100 runners at the North Hall Invitational.
Arrambide’s victory comes on the heels of a fourth-place finish in the Broncos’ debut Aug. 21 at the Pickens Preview.
William Knight [9th; 17:45] also secured a top-10 finish, while Ryder Holland [61st; 21:02], Addison Kell [74th; 21:57], Collin Denly [79th; 22:34] and Harrison Hunt [81st; 22:50] helped the Broncos’ boys to a sixth-place team finish.
Livana Lekas’ time of 21:57 earned her a 10th-place finish and helped East’s girls team to a fifth-place showing. Rebecca Wade [10th; 23:14], Kylene McDonald [33rd; 24:02], Elizabeth Wade [41st; 24:50] and Madison Malone [45th; 25:05] rounded out the Broncos’ runners.