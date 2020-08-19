PREP ROUNDUP: Cole's 4 RBIs lead West in comeback win

West Forsyth's softball team survived a 6-1 deficit Tuesday, using a six-run fourth inning to power past Brookwood, 9-8.

Brookwood tagged West starter Olivia Matlack for three runs in the bottom of the first, then one more in the second, before Lindleigh Cole's RBI double scored Grace Mangan and made it 4-1.

Brookwood increased its lead to 6-1 in the third, but the Wolverines used a six-run two-out rally in the following frame to grab the lead. Caroline Hayes scored after an error by the pitcher, then Mangan walked to load the bases. Cole's three-run double cleared the bases, then Rylee Ramirez brought home Cole with an RBI single. Olivia Finamore singled home Ramirez to give West a 7-6 lead.

After Brookwood knotted it up in the bottom of the fourth, the Wolverines put the game out of reach with an Abigail Telesco RBI double and a Mangan sacrifice fly.

Cole led West at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored, while Lillian Seitz also went 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Abby Williams earned the win for the Wolverines, giving up two runs on seven hits across five innings of relief.

West (2-4) will travel to Sequoyah at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Denmark 2, North Hall 0

Denmark 2, North Hall 1

Denmark won a pair of matches against North Hall on Tuesday (25-18, 25-20; 25-10, 29-27, 15-10), improving their record to 9-3 this season.

Sophomore Dominae Jordan had a team-high 24 kills and 21 digs, while sophomore Octavia Pagliotti had 13 digs and four aces, and sophomore Emerson Aber finished with 35 assists.

The Danes will travel to Fellowship Christian on Thursday, then compete in a tournament at Johns Creek on Saturday.

Lambert 2, Grayson 0

Lambert 2, Mill Creek 0

Lambert 2, Norcross 0

Lambert picked up three wins Tuesday, sweeping past Grayson (25-10, 25-14), Mill Creek (25-20, 25-10) and Norcross (25-19, 25-19) to improve to 7-1.

Bella Tolone led the Longhorns in kills in each match, finishing with 31. Tolone was dominant against Mill Creek, converting 12 attempts into 10 kills while not making a single error. Taylor Nelson and Molly Kate Patten each chipped in 15 kills. Nelson was active on defense, too, leading the Longhorns with 26 digs, and Megan Martin added 47 assists, including 21 against Grayson.

Lambert will host North Gwinnett at 7 p.m. Thursday.



North Gwinnett 2, West Forsyth 1

Blessed Trinity 2, West Forsyth 0

West Forsyth came up short against a couple of the state's top volleyball programs Tuesday, falling 2-1 to North Gwinnett (25-11, 21-25, 11-15) and 2-0 to Blessed Trinity (19-25, 16-25).

Reece Rhoads had 10 kills, while Lymaris Vasquez chipped in eight. Nine of Rhoads' 10 kills Tuesday night came against North Gwinnett. Vasquez also had a team-high five aces in 21 serves. Abby Kingsbury carried a 100 percent serving percentage across 17 attempts.

Cara Bianco had 11 digs against Blessed Trinity, while Rachel Denard made 10 against North Gwinnett. Denard also had 10 assists, while Ashlynn Barnes finished with 12.

West Forsyth (3-5) is back in action against Alpharetta and Duluth on Thursday.

South Forsyth 2, Kell 0

South Forsyth 2, River Ridge 0

South Forsyth proved too much for Kell and River Ridge on Tuesday, sweeping the Longhorns (25-22, 25-16) and Knights (25-18, 25-19).

South Forsyth moves to 4-2 with the wins.

Lassiter 3, Forsyth Central 0

Forsyth Central fell to state power Lassiter on Tuesday, 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-11).

The Bulldogs (1-1) will travel to Mount Pisgah at 6 p.m. Thursday.