PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark boys beat South in first meeting

Denmark sophomore Stefan Davidov scored a game-high 19 points Tuesday to lead the Danes past South Forsyth, 58-45.

Joseph Scott added 12 points, while Sutton Smith flirted with a triple-double, scoring nine points, dishing nine assists and logging seven rebounds. Kourtland Tolbert added seven points and four rebounds for the Danes.

Devin McGlockton's 14 points and eight rebounds led South Forsyth, with Brandon Stoudamire chipping in eight points and four rebounds.

Denmark (7-1, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will face Archer at 5 p.m. Saturday, while South (6-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A) will travel to Alpharetta at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lambert 70, West Forsyth 58

Lambert landed three players in double digits Tuesday as the Longhorns rallied past West Forsyth 70-58.

Mason Barnes led Lambert with 24 points and five rebounds, while Paul Lunguana had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and James Tyre scored 16 points and dished three assists.

Lambert (2-6, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will look to win its third game in four chances at home 6:30 p.m. Friday against McIntosh. West (3-5, 1-3 Region 6-7A) will host Alpharetta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Forsyth Central 57, North Forsyth 56 OT

Forsyth Central prevailed against North Forsyth in overtime Tuesday, 57-56, evening its region record to 2-2.

Dylan Carter scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs and Eli Chol turned in 17 points. Mac Lally scored eight points for Central.

Central (4-5, 2-2 Region 6-7A) will travel to Duluth at 6:30 p.m. Monday, while North (2-7, 0-3 Region 6-7A) will try to snap its five-game winning streak at noon Saturday at the Sequoyah Invitational.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Forsyth 59, Denmark 34

Sharon Tolliver dropped 31 points Tuesday as South Forsyth beat Denmark 59-34.

Tolliver added eight rebound and four steals for the War Eagles. Clara Morris had nine points, while Jadyn Kniceley added six points and six rebounds. Maggie Thompson had a team-high six steals and also had five assists, four rebounds and two points.

Emma Hempker led Denmark with 10 points and three steals, while Sophie Smith had nine points and Kylie Morris turned in seven points and six rebounds.

South (8-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A) will host Johns Creek at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Denmark (5-4, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will host Trinity Christian at 7 p..m. Friday.

West Forsyth 55, Lambert 12

West Forsyth rolled over Lambert on Tuesday, 55-12.

Cayla Cowart led the Wolverines with 17 points, while Kalie Thrower chipped in seven points, and Audrey Anderson and Riley Pepin each scored six points.

West (5-4, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will travel to North Paulding on Friday, while Lambert (3-6, 0-3 Region 6-7A) will travel to Johns Creek at 5:30 p.m. Friday.