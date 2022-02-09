PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark boys top West, lock up playoff spot

Kourtland Tolbert scored 19 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished four assists Tuesday as Denmark's boys basketball team defeated West Forsyth 78-64 to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Region 6-7A tournament.

The win also guarantees the Danes [14-11, 8-4 Region 6-7A] a spot in the Class 7A playoffs.

Caleb Lesch scored 17 points for West [18-7, 10-2 Region 6-7A], which will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed. Will Moore added 14 points, while Grant Moore had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jake Mooney contributed 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Lambert 69, Gainesville 60

Niko Wilson led Lambert with 18 points Tuesday in a 69-60 win against Gainesville, allowing the Longhorns [15-10, 7-5 Region 6-7A] to earn the No. 4 seed heading into the Region 6-7A tournament. Wilson also had five rebounds and three assists.

Cameron Bland added 12 points, while Keenan Gagen had nine points, four rebounds and four assists, and James Tyre finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

No. 2 King's Ridge 66, Pinecrest Academy 53

Oscar Lynch turned in a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Robert Kiernan added seven points and three assists, but Pinecrest fell to second-ranked King's Ridge on Tuesday, 66-53.

Pinecrest [13-10, 6-8 Region 6-1A Private] will travel to Brandon Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Forsyth 60, Denmark 40

West Forsyth collected 16 team steals Tuesday in a 60-40 win against Denmark, moving into a tie with South Forsyth for second place ahead of the Region 6-7A tournament.

The two teams each have an identical 8-4 region record and split the two-game season series. The No. 2 seed will be determined by a coin flip.