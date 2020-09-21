PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark boys win Warpath Invitational

Denmark's boys cross country team placed three runners in the top 10 during Saturday's race, earning an impressive win at the Warparth Invitational, which featured 25 schools.

Ethan Ashley's third-place finish (16:15) led the Danes, while Tavian Anderson (16:29) and Xavier Anderson (16:29) placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Chinmay Dongari finished 15th (16:36) and Hayden Hare finished 42nd (17:12).

The meet gave the Danes a glimpse at some familiar competition, as West Forsyth (6th) and Forsyth Central (21st) also raced at the invitational. Tyler Doty led the Wolverines with a seventh-place finish (16:24), while Trent Bell finished 17th (16:38). Aiden Portelli finished 54th (17:18), while Will Conner placed 74th (17:38) and Aiden Murray was 75th (17:39). Central was led by Brendan O'Sullivan's 76th-place finish (17:39). Ansley Skelton finished 83rd (17:42) and Zach Payne finished 85th (17:45).

Denmark's girls team eked past West finishing in fourth place, just nine points ahead of the Wolverines.

Morgan Grace Sheffield led the Danes with a sixth-place finish (19:13), which was the highest finish by a freshman. Jessica Perriello finished 13th (19:44), while Jade Lopez placed 43rd (20:48) and Kendall Hilyer finished 46th (20:51). West was led by a trio of seniors in Brooke Simon (22nd, 20:06), Rachel Murray (25th, 20:12) and Ava Krogman (26th, 20:15), in addition to junior Sophia Slavov, who finished 47th (20:56). Peyton Maddox's 68th-place finish (21:22) was Central's top time, as Reese Maddox finished 82nd (21:47), Becca Wade placed 87th (21:54) and Cami Malone was 104th (22:11).

Lambert sweeps home meet

Lambert earned a pair of wins in Saturday's home meet at Chattahoochee Point Park, as the Longhorns' boys and girls teams beat Brookwood, Lovett and Walton.

Colin Chapman placed second individually (15:50), while Reid Latimer placed fifth (16:44) to lead all freshmen runners. Matthew Miller (7th, 16:49), Calvin Stilwell (9th, 16:50) and Tucker Kim (10th, 16:53) also placed in the top 10 Saturday.

Lambert's girls team had six runners place in the top 10, led by Charlotte Lawson's fourth-place finish (19:44). Bella Cammarota (5th, 19:56), Emily Chapman (6th, 20:10), Amanda Feeney (7th, 20:15), Caroline Harris (9th, 20:17) and Isabelle Graham (10th, 20:41) rounded out the Longhorns' top finishers.