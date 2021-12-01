PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark girls move to 4-0 with win over Lanier

Denmark's girls basketball team landed three players in double figures Tuesday, winning 50-41 against Lanier to remain undefeated.

Emma Hempker stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Avery Huffman had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Sophie Smith added 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. Ellery Campbell finished with six points and Hannah Lopez had five points.

The Danes [4-0] will open Region 6-7A play at 6 p.m. Friday at Forsyth Central.

South Forsyth 63, Walton 34

South Forsyth picked up its third straight victory Tuesday with a 63-34 win over Walton.

The War Eagles [4-1] will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Friday to open Region 6-7A play.

East Forsyth 61, Johnson-Gainesville 29

East Forsyth beat Johnson-Gainesville for the second time this season Tuesday, 61-29. East also topped the Knights 66-10 on Nov. 16

The Broncos [4-1] will travel to Etowah at 5:30 p.m. Saturday before starting Region 7-3A play Tuesday at Lumpkin County.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Forsyth 45, Walton 44

Teddy Toth scored a team-high 18 points Tuesday as South Forsyth edged Walton 45-44.

Toth scored all of his points from beyond the arc, connecting on six 3-pointers. Gabe Mullis came off the bench to score eight points with five rebounds.

South [3-2] will carry a three-game winning streak into Friday's Region 6-7A opener at Lambert.

Lambert 69, Mill Creek 63

James Tyre exploded for 31 points, Niko Wilson chipped in 21 points of his own, and Lambert won its third straight game Tuesday with a 69-63 victory over Mill Creek.

Tyre also had seven assists and five rebounds, while Wilson added four rebounds and three assists.

Lambert [3-1] will host South Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Longhorns' Region 6-7A opener.

Forsyth Central 54, Mountain View 53

Eli Chol turned in a triple-double Tuesday as Forsyth Central won its fourth game of the season with a 55-54 victory over Mountain View.

Chol finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. Cade Chitty had 13 points and Aidan Nutty added nine points.

The Bulldogs [4-2] will open Region 6-7A play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denmark.

East Forsyth 69, Johnson-Gainesville 42

East Forsyth beat Johnson-Gainesville for the second time this season, winning 69-42 on Tuesday.

Matthew Rouse led the Broncos with 24 points, adding five assists and three steals. Bryce Bracco had 15 points, four steals and three assists, while Louie Koulouvaris finished with 10 points.

The Broncos [3-2] will host Monroe Area at 7:30 p.m. Friday before opening Region 7-3A play at Lumpkin County on Tuesday.

Mount Pisgah 56, Pinecrest Academy 48

Johnny Lynch led the Paladins with 19 points, Oscar Lynch had a double-double, but Pinecrest Academy suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday with a 56-48 loss to Mount Pisgah.

Johnny Lynch scored 19 points with two assists. Oscar Lynch finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Will Howell contributed three points, three rebounds and three assists. Robert Kiernan had six points and two assists, and Pat Frain finished with five points and five rebounds.

The Paladins [3-1] will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday as they open Region 6-1A Private at home against St. Francis.