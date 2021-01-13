PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark surges past Lambert, 72-59, in region clash

Denmark's boys basketball team shook off a sluggish start Tuesday, rallying to beat Lambert 72-59 in a clash between a pair of Region 6-7A powers.

Mason Barnes led the Longhorns with 18 points and six rebounds, while Paul Lunguana recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. James Tyre also landed in double digits with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Gainesville 74, North Forsyth 46

North Forsyth kept pace with Gainesville in the first frame Tuesday, but the Red Elephants outscored the Raiders 55-30 through the final three quarters to hand North its fifth region loss.

North (4-12, 0-5 Region 6-7A) will travel to South Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Forsyth 51, Gainesville 19

Eight different North Forsyth players scored Tuesday as the Raiders raced past Gainesville 51-19.

Anna Gliatta led North with 13 points, while Meredith Franklin had 10 points, Abby Gravitt finished with nine points and Erin Whalen chipped in eight points.

North held a 23-10 lead by halftime, then outscored the Red Elephants 17-2 in the third quarter to put the game away.

North (12-2, 5-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday in a Region 6-7A showdown.

Denmark 50, Lambert 28

Denmark used a 17-point first quarter to take control Tuesday, beating Lambert 50-28.

Denmark (9-6, 3-2 Region 6-7A) is back in action at 6 p.m. Friday against West Forsyth