PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark takes top-ranked Milton down to wire

Denmark's boys basketball team scored an impressive showing Friday in the first day of the LongHorn Steakhouse 5-Star Classic at Milton High School, falling 72-68 to No. 1 Milton.

The Danes led 55-40 after three quarters before Milton's 20-point fourth quarter erased the lead and forced overtime, where the Eagles outscored Denmark 12-8.

Joseph Scott scored a team-high 22 points and had eight rebounds, while Jayden Hilliman's nine boards led the Danes. Hilliman also had 12 points and Sutton Smith narrowly missed out on a double-double with 14 points and a team-high nine assists.

Denmark (7-2, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will face Archer at 5 p.m. Saturday in the second day of the tournament.

Lambert 63, McIntosh 54

Lambert won its second straight game and third in four chances Friday as the Longhorns topped McIntosh 63-54 in the opening day of the Lambert Holiday Classic.

Mason Barnes turned in a team-high 19 points to lead the Longhorns past the Chiefs.

Lambert (3-6, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will host Duluth at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the tournament's second day.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Forsyth 58, Dacula 27

North Forsyth landed two players in double figures Friday as the Raiders rolled over Dacula 58-27.

Ali Jones led North with 18 points, while Haelim Adle had 15 points and Maddie Erickson played solid defense.

North (7-1, 2-0 Region 6-7A) will face Harrison at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the Sequoyah War Lodge Invitational.