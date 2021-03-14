PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark track sets 4 school records

Denmark's track and field team set four school records Saturday at the Adidas Panther Relays at Starrs Mill.

Tavian Anderson, Xavier Anderson, Ethan Ashley and Chinmay Dongari led Denmark's relay team to a school record and first-place finish in the 4x800 relay.

Denmark's boys also finished second in the sprint medley relay (3:42.27), then finished second in the distance medley relay (10:26.93) behind a school-record performance by Ashley, Tavian Anderson, Hayden Hare and Karthik Kochuparambil.

Elena Lawler, Erica Mewbourne, Jessica Perriello and Reagan Wells also set a new mark in the girls distance medley relay, finishing in first with a 13:22.23.

The Danes followed that up with a third-place finish and another school record in the girls sprint medley relay, led by Maranda Dicks, Leah Kelly, Billy Lally and Jessica Perriello.

West Forsyth sweeps Creekview Invitational

Both West Forsyth track and field teams placed first Saturday in the Creekview Invitational at Creekview High School.

West's girls won four events, including Grace Mangan in the 200-meter dash (26.05), Rylee Ramirez in the 100-meter hurdles (17.26). Mangan, along with Emily Brown, Jasmine Brown and Rachel Murray, placed first in the 4x400-meter relay (4:11.75), while Silvana Lopez-Ramirez captured a victory in the pole vault (10-00.00).

North Forsyth's girls finished fourth at the event behind a trio of fourth-place relay performances.

Bryce Allen secured a pair of school records, combining with TJ Jennings, Isaac Osifo and Zack Webster to win the 4x100-meter relay (42.81) for West, then finishing second in the 100-meter dash (10.89).



Allen, Jennings, Osifo, plus Joey Voss, struck again in the 4x400-meter relay (3:22.53) to capture another first-place finish for West.

Osifo also had a win in the high jump (6-02.00), while Tyler Norr finished second in the pol vault (14-00.00).

BOYS LACROSSE

West Forsyth 17, Denmark 2

West Forsyth led 11-2 at halftime Saturday on its way to a dominant 17-2 area win over Denmark.

West is undefeated in area play and has won six in a row.

The Wolverines (7-1, 2-0 Area 6, 6-7A) will host South Forsyth at 7:55 p.m. Friday, while Denmark (3-5, 0-3 Area 6, 6-7A) will try to get back in the win column at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday against Buford.

Lambert 15, Pope 3

Lambert dominated Pope on Saturday, 15-3, to win its seventh straight game.

The Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Area 6, 6-7A), undefeated since Feb. 12, will host Sequoyah at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Forsyth Central 5, West Forsyth 3

Forsyth Central tagged West Forsyth for 11 hits, Will Robbins struck out nine batters over 4 1/3 innings, and the Bulldogs won their region opener Friday, 5-3.

Will Nelms (3-for-4, 2 R), Stevie Lyons (2-for-3, 1 RBI) and John Goodrow (2-for-4, 1 RBI) each finished with multiple hits to lead Central, while Robbins gave up three runs -- two earned -- to collect the win.

Carson Elias, Matthew Arundale and Tyler Smith also drove in a run for the Bulldogs.

Drew Southern led West offensively, doubling twice to finish 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hudson Posey also collected a pair of hits for West.

Peter Berg took the loss for the Wolverines, giving up two runs on four hits across two innings. Andrew Maurer pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out two and surrendering only one hit.

Central (7-4, 1-0 Region 6-7A) and West (7-7, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will face off again at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Gainesville 7, North Forsyth 6

Gainesville topped North Forsyth 7-6 Friday behind a walkoff single by Will Barrett.

North led 6-2 heading into the final frame, but the Red Elephants put up four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

North's offense exploded for 12 hits, led by a 3-for-4 performance by Josh Zirlott and two hits each from Jess Ackerman and Logan Curry.

Michael Sills took the no-decision despite pitching five innings and striking out six, giving up two runs -- one earned -- on five hits.

North (7-7, 0-3 Region 6-7A) will face Gainesville again at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Lambert 4, Gainesville 1

Lambert established control early Friday, using goals from Chase Bella and Jared Carter to carry a 2-0 lead into halftime against Gainesville. The Longhorns made the lead stick and received a pair of second-half goals from Colin Vogel to even their region record.

Lambert (6-3, 2-2 Region 6-7A) will host Roswell at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Forsyth Central 5, The Walker School 0

Forsyth Central made it six wins in a row Friday behind a dominant display against The Walker School.

Central (8-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will host Denmark at 7 p.m. Friday.

North Forsyth 1, West Hall 0

North Forsyth bounced back Friday with a 1-0 win against West Hall.

North (7-4, 1-3 Region 6-7A) will host Gainesville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pinecrest Academy 3, Lakeview Academy 0

Pinecrest won its second straight region match Friday with a 3-0 win against Lakeview Academy.

The Paladins (3-8, 2-0 Region 6-1A Private) will travel to The Weber School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lambert 10, Gainesville 0

Lambert smothered Gainesville 10-0 Friday to keep its unbeaten streak alive and win its third straight match.

The Longhorns received three goals from Anna Hines and Carly Wilson. Emerson Zimmerman, Isabella Weigle, Rylee Huffman, Caroline Casperson and Lindsey Webb each chipped in one goal.

Lambert (8-0-2, 4-0 Region 6-7A) will host Roswell at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forsyth Central 10, The Walker School 0

Forsyth Central dominated The Walker School on Friday, 10-0, to win its third match in a row and sixth in its past eight chances.

The Bulldogs (6-3-1, 2-1 Region 6-7A) have outscored their past three opponents 24-0 and will host Denmark at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.

North Forsyth 8, West Hall 0

North Forsyth earned its biggest win of the season Friday, evening its record in an 8-0 decision against West Hall.

The Raiders (5-5, 0-4 Region 6-7A) will travel to Lumpkin County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Lakeview Academy 3, Pinecrest Academy 2

Pinecrest suffered a 3-2 defeat Friday at the hands of Lakeview Academy, dropping just its second match in the past month.

The Paladins (6-4, 1-1 Region 6-1A Private) will look to bounce back at 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Weber School.