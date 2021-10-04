PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark's Ashley captures narrow win at Alexander/Asics Invitational

Denmark senior Ethan Ashley grinded out an individual victory Saturday, capturing first place at the Alexander/Asics Invitational by one hundredth of a second.

Ashley ran a 15:18.18, which edged second-place Edward Blaha [Pace Academy] by the narrowest of margins. The win marks Ashley's third straight individual victory, following wins at the Warpath Invitational and Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational. Ashley's 15:18 is also a season-high for the Denmark senior, as well as the fastest time by a Forsyth County cross country runner this season.

The Danes finished fifth overall thanks to strong running from Xavier Anderson [42nd; 16:21], Tavian Anderson [44th; 16:23] and Ethan Bridge [85th; 16:57].

West Forsyth finished third as a team to lead all Forsyth County schools. The Wolverines landed four runners inside the top 53, including Trent Bell [27th; 16:06], Diego Fernandes [40th; 16:21], Charlie Cavanaugh [50th; 16:30] and Parker Chase [53rd; 16:32].

Lambert sophomore Reid Latimer posted a team-high 16:20 to finish 38th, while Kushan Patel [49th; 16:29], Matthew Miller [52nd; 16:32] and Jackson Hogsed [69th; 16:44] helped Lambert to seventh-place showing.

South Forsyth's Nate Verska [8th; 15:37] and Ben Bergey [12th; 15:45] led the War Eagles to a 17th-place finish.

East Forsyth junior Alex Arrambide won the Class 1A-3A race by more than 10 seconds, finishing with a 15:54. East sophomore William Knight also posted a 17:34 to finish sixth individually.

On the girls side, South Forsyth junior Carmel Yonas paced all Forsyth County runners with an 18:31, good for fourth individually. South freshman Isabel Yonas followed with an 18:56.46 to finish 10th, while Caroline Turner added a 20:57.89 to finish 96th and help the War Eagles to an 12th-place finish.

Lambert led the way with a ninth-place finish, as Bella Cammarota [24th; 19:26], Amanda Feeney [53rd; 19:55], Caroline Harrs [65th; 20:13] and Amelia Ogden [97th; 20:58] rounded out the Longhorns' runners.

West Forsyth's Audrey Anderson [117th; 21:20] and Lily Flood [118th; 21:21] finished back-to-back and helped the Wolverines to a 29th-place finish.

Fideles Christian School finished fourth as a team and was led by seniors Claire Stewart [10th; 22:15] and Kasey Watson [18th; 23:16], and junior Eliza Camp [19th; 23:27].

North's Vinson finishes 3rd at Winder-Barrow Invite

North Forsyth sophomore Ian Vinson finished third overall Saturday at the Winder-Barrow Invite, leading all Forsyth County runners at the meet. Brock Casey finished eighth individually with a 17:42 to help lead the Raiders to a fifth-place team finish.

Forsyth Central senior Zach Payne also had a strong showing, running a 17:30 and finishing fifth. Central junior Weston Woolard added an 18:38 to finish 23rd and help the Bulldogs to a seventh-place finish.

Central's girls team received a pair of top-10 finishes from junior Peyton Maddox [9th; 22:04] and Sarah-Corrine Collins [10th; 22:15] to finish fifth as a team.

North Forsyth sophomore Sophia Moerschel ran a 22:25 to finish 13th, while freshman Emmy DeRose posted a 23:40 to finish 24th.