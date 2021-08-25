PREP ROUNDUP: East softball starts week with 2 region wins

East Forsyth's softball team won its second game in as many days Tuesday, beating Cherokee Bluff 8-1 to remain perfect in region play.

The Broncos also won 8-0 over White County on Monday and are 4-0 in Region 7-3A.

Cadence Alberty turned in a dominant performance against Cherokee Bluff, striking out 12 batters, while Cali Marshal and Emily Hutcheson each had multiple hits. Alberty also starred against White County, throwing a complete-game shutout to earn the victory. Emma Smallwood had a three-run home run and Marshal and Ava Cowart collected multiple hits.

East is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gilmer.

West Forsyth 19, Gainesville 0

West Forsyth 16, Gainesville 0

West Forsyth dominated Gainesville on Tuesday to open Region 6-7A play, shutting out the Red Elephants by a combined score of 35-0.

Abby Williams earned the win in the circle in Game 1, while Emily Brown led the Wolverines offensively, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lindleigh Cole also drove in two runs, scoring three times and walking twice. Williams, Grace Mangan, Lillian Seitz and Breanna Whitlow each drove in one run in Game 1.

West scored 13 runs in the first inning of Game 2 and was led by Rylee Ramirez's five-RBI effort. Mangan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Ashlyn Stahl finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Marisa Carter drove in three runs and scored twice. Emma Britten pitched three innings of shutout ball, striking out six and allowing just two hits.

West [2-4, 2-0 Region 6-7A] will host Denmark at 6 p.m. Thursday.