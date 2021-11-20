PREP ROUNDUP: Forsyth Central boys hoops improves to 3-0

Eli Chol and Aidan Nutty each finished in double figures Friday as Forsyth Central's boys basketball team beat East Jackson 67-24 to improve to 3-0.
Chol led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Nutty followed with 12 points. Cade Chitty added eight points and Camden Leak had four points.
Central opened the season with a 54-56 win against Dawson County, then topped Duluth on Tuesday, 50-40.
The Bulldogs are back in action at noon Saturday against East Hall in the Dawson County Thanksgiving Tournament at Dawson County High School.