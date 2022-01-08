PREP ROUNDUP: Hicks, Underwood enjoy big nights as South Forsyth beats Gainesville

South Forsyth picked up a 68-57 win against region foe Gainesville on Friday.
Baylor Hicks led the War Eagles with 21 points, including 16 points in the fourth quarter, while Ethan Underwood added 20 points of his own. Josh Muleta finished with seven points and four assists off the bench.
South [9-7, 3-2 Region 6-7A] will pause region play Saturday at Hillgrove and Tuesday at Mill Creek before stepping back into Region 6-7A action Jan. 14 at North Forsyth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 5 South Forsyth 78, Gainesville 44
Sharon Tolliver set a school record with 30 first-half points Friday in the War Eagles' 78-44 victory against Gainesville.
South [13-3, 5-0 Region 6-7A] will travel to Hillgrove on Saturday and Mill Creek on Tuesday before a Region 6-7A showdown at No. 2 North Forsyth on Friday.