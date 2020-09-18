PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert gives North Forsyth first area loss

Lambert fended off North Forsyth on Thursday, 3-1, in a battle of two of the top teams in the area.
North Forsyth won the first set, 26-24, but the Longhorns rallied to take the last three sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12.
Bella Tolone had 22 digs, 21 kills and 20 assists, while Taylor Nelson had 16 kills and 15 digs, and Sarah Black added 11 kills. Nelson also had six aces for the Longhorns. Miranda Hardin finished with 17 digs and Megan Martin led the way with 33 assists.
Kate Perryman led the Raiders with 16 kills and three blocks, while Alyssa Maxwell (17), Mia Torrence (15) and Lily Torrence (11) each finished with double-digit digs. Nathalia Quintero led North with 18 assists.
Lambert (14-1, 3-0 Area 6-7A) is back in action Sept. 29 at home against Milton, while North (29-7, 2-1 Area 6-7A) will host Milton, Pope and Jackson County on Saturday in the Serve for the Cure tournament.
South Forsyth 3, Gainesville 1
South Forsyth cruised past Gainesville on Thursday, 3-1, to remain undefeated in Area 6-7A play.
Avery Svehla had a team-high 19 kills and 14 digs, while Brinley Bramwell added 13 kills and 15 digs, and Aliyah Thompson finished with 12 kills. Gabriela Conde Borres led the War Eagles with 21 digs, while Phoebe Dean had 30 assists.
South (7-4, 3-0 Area 6-7A) will play Sept. 25 at Blessed Trinity.
Denmark 3, Cambridge 1
Denmark stepped out of area play Thursday and beat Cambridge 3-1. The Danes beat Cambridge 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.
Freshman Courtney Graham had a career-high 14 kills, hitting over 72 percent. Dominae Jordan chipped in 17 digs and 11 kills. Ella Collier had six blocks, while Emerson Aber led the team with 30 assists and had 10 digs.
Denmark (12-10, 0-2 Area 6-7A) will face St. Pius X at 10 a.m. Saturday.
West Forsyth 3, Forsyth Central 1
West Forsyth snapped a three-match skid Thursday, topping Forsyth Central 3-1. The Wolverines won 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23.
West (17-14, 1-1 Area 6-7A) will visit Denmark at 6 p.m. Sept. 29, while Central (9-8, 0-3 Area 6-7A) will host Northview at 5 p.m. Monday.