PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert gives North Forsyth first area loss

Lambert fended off North Forsyth on Thursday, 3-1, in a battle of two of the top teams in the area.

North Forsyth won the first set, 26-24, but the Longhorns rallied to take the last three sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12.

Bella Tolone had 22 digs, 21 kills and 20 assists, while Taylor Nelson had 16 kills and 15 digs, and Sarah Black added 11 kills. Nelson also had six aces for the Longhorns. Miranda Hardin finished with 17 digs and Megan Martin led the way with 33 assists.

Kate Perryman led the Raiders with 16 kills and three blocks, while Alyssa Maxwell (17), Mia Torrence (15) and Lily Torrence (11) each finished with double-digit digs. Nathalia Quintero led North with 18 assists.

Lambert (14-1, 3-0 Area 6-7A) is back in action Sept. 29 at home against Milton, while North (29-7, 2-1 Area 6-7A) will host Milton, Pope and Jackson County on Saturday in the Serve for the Cure tournament.