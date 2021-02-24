PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert outlasted by Berkmar as Longhorns ousted

Lambert's boys basketball team held with one of the top teams in the state for three quarters Tuesday, but Berkmar used a 32-point fourth quarter to eliminate the Longhorns 81-55.

Paul Lunguana led the Longhorns with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Mason Barnes had 14 and James Tyre finished with seven points and five assists. Lambert trailed 35-29 at halftime and 49-43 after three quarters.

Lambert finishes the season with a 12-15 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archer 53, Denmark 39

Denmark fell 53-39 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs to top-seeded Archer Tuesday.

The Danes finish the season with a 13-16 record.

Norcross 50, West Forsyth 40

West Forsyth was handed a 50-40 loss to Norcross Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The Wolverines finish the season with an 18-8 record.

BASEBALL

North Hall 2, Forsyth Central 1

Will Robbins took a tough-luck loss Tuesday, tossing six innings of no-hit ball and striking out 17 batters in a 2-1 loss.

Robbins issued a walk to open the seventh inning, then was replaced by Tyler Smith. After a strikeout, North Hall drew three straight walks to tie the game 1-1, then drew a walk-off hit batsman.

AJ Fiechter enjoyed a 3-for-3 day at the plate to lead the Bulldogs, while Will Martin's RBI single in the top of the sixth inning scored Sam Medrano and gave Central a 1-0 lead.

Central (1-3) will travel to Creekview at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Cherokee Bluff 12, Denmark 2

Cherokee Bluff used a nine-run seventh inning to bury Denmark on Tuesday, 12-2.

JJ Corr walked twice atop the Danes' lineup, while Teddy Davenport's RBI single plated Garrett Powers and accounted for Denmark's lone hit.

Tyler Williams took the loss for Denmark despite pitching 3 2/3 innings of one run — zero earned — ball and giving up zero hits. Williams issued four walks and struck out three.

Denmark (2-2) will host former region foe Blessed Trinity at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

South Forsyth 14, Pinecrest Academy 0

Gehrig Frei and Jack D'Amico each had a home run, South Forsyth pounded 13 hits, and the War Eagles shut out Pinecrest Academy 14-0 Tuesday in a battle for Peachtree Parkway.

Frei finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Tyler Nelson also went 2 for 2 with an RBI, D'Amico finished 1 for 1 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Brooks Bennett went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Bennett had a pair of doubles. Mitch Thompson also doubled and Addison Paschall had a triple.

Evan Thompson collected the win for South, throwing two innings of no-hit ball and striking out two. Trey Tully added three innings of shutout relief, striking out five and surrendering only two hits.

Connor Ensman and Matthew Mapes each finished with one hit for the Paladins, while Will Howell walked twice.

South (4-0) will host Grayson at 6 p.m. Friday, while Pinecrest (3-2) will travel to Walker at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Denmark 10, McEachern 0

Denmark earned a convincing win against McEachern Tuesday, blowing out the Indians 10-0.

Maddie Stoddard led the Danes with four goals, while Sis Davenport, Lucy Burnett, Jade Lopez, Sydni Whitehead, Elise Sturm and Arin Watson each had one goal.

Denmark (2-1-1) will open region play at 6 p.m. Friday as the Danes travel to Gainesville.

Lambert 3, Brookwood 2, (2OT)

Fourth-ranked Lambert outlasted fifth-ranked Brookwood Tuesday, 3-2, in double overtime. Emerson Zimmerman had two goals and Caroline Casperson added one.

Lambert (4-0-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will continue region play at 6 p.m. Friday as the Longhorns travel to Forsyth Central.

BOYS SOCCER

Denmark 4, McEachern 0

Denmark received goals from Samuel Del Cid, Benji Ashtar, Jonathan Kobby, and Taye Beckford Tuesday as the Danes beat McEachern 4-0. David Gad and Austin Bender combined for the clean sheet in goal.

Denmark (4-2) will travel to Gainesville at 8 p.m. Friday as the Danes open region play.

Forsyth Central 3, Etowah 2

Forsyth Central picked up a 3-2 victory against Etowah Tuesday ahead of the Bulldogs' Region 6-7A clash with Lambert on Friday.

Central (4-2, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will host Lambert at 8 p.m. Friday.

North Forsyth 3, North Springs 1

North Forsyth bounced back Tuesday with a 3-1 win against North Springs.

The Raiders (5-1, 0-1 Region 6-7A) will host West Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Brookwood 1, Lambert 0, (5-4 PKs)

It took penalty kicks to decide Tuesday's top-three matchup between Lambert and Brookwood, with the Broncos outlasting Lambert 5-4 in PKs.

Top-ranked Lambert (3-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Forsyth Central at 8 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Forsyth 4, Milton 1

West Forsyth won its second match of the season Tuesday, beating Milton 4-1.

Elle Sceney, Lilly Lancaster, Bri Laidman, Mabry Bowron, and Molly McDaniel each had wins for the Wolverines.



West (2-0) will open Region 6-7A play at 4 p.m. Thursday against Forsyth Central at Polo Golf & Country Club.

GIRLS LACROSSE

West Forsyth 13, Dunwoody 4