PREP ROUNDUP: Lightsey scores 100th point in win over Etowah

BASEBALL



Blessed Trinity 2, Denmark 1

Despite tying the game in the sixth inning Wednesday, Denmark wasn’t able to earn a region win on the road against Blessed Trinity on Wednesday, as the Danes took a 2-1 loss.

A RBI triple from Matthew Cassandra in the top of the sixth scored JJ Corr from third to knot the game up at 1-1, but in the bottom half, the Titans regained the lead on a sacrifice fly.

Corr, Cassandra, Trvor Bryk and Jack Kream accounted for all four of Denmark’s hits. Dalton Hansard took the loss despite a solid outing, allowing just one earned run over six frames. The Danes fell to 7-6 overall and 0-1 in Region 7-4A with the loss, and will visit Marist on Monday.

Brookwood 7, Lambert 5

Lambert wasn’t able to keep up with Brookwood on Wednesday, never taking the lead in a 7-5 home defeat.

Brentan Newberry brought in two runs for the Longhorns , while Garrett Hollenbeck and Blake Hyman brought in a run apiece. Reid Howard allowed four earned runs and stuck out three over four innings. Lambert is 8-7 overall entering its Friday matchup with Forsyth Central.

North Forsyth 9, Walnut Grove 0

North pitchers Jess Ackerman and Noah Gilbert combined for a two-hit shutout of Walnut Grove on Wednesday, and the bats were active as well, leading to a decisive 9-0 win.

Ackerman allowed one hit and struck out nine over his five-inning start, and in relief, Gilbert struck out four and allowed a single knock.

At the plate, the Raiders were led by Garrett Staton and Ty Morrison, who collected three and two hits, respectively, with a combined seven RBIs. The Raiders are 7-5 overall heading into its Friday home region matchup with Milton.

Pinecrest 7, Walker 2

The Paladins secured a season sweep against the Wolverines with a 7-2 home win on Wednesday.

Connor Ensman brought in three runs with his 3 for 4 performance at the plate, while Matthew Mapes and Connor Amitin brought in one apiece. Sawyer Huffstettler earned the win with his five-inning outing on the mound. Pinecrest is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in region play, and will travel to Fellowship Christian on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Denmark 18, Lanier 4

The Danes defeated Lanier easily to move to 4-2 overall. They’ll host Marietta on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Reed Academy 3, Lambert 2

Lambert took its third loss of the season against Reed Academy on Wednesday. The Longhorns faced North Forsyth on Thursday, while West played South Forsyth.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lambert 4, West Forsyth 1

The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines on Tuesday, and faced North Forsyth on Thursday.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Peachtree Ridge 8, Lambert 4

The Longhorns took an early 2-0 lead against the Lions on Tuesday, but fell behind in the fourth and were never able to come back.

Braden Bamburowski went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Justin Haskins and Will Hensley brought in a run apiece. Daniel Fischer took the loss, allowing two home runs and seven earned runs over eight innings, striking out four.

Walker 11, Pinecrest Academy 9

Walker defeated Pinecrest 11-9 on Tuesday to hand the Paladins their first region loss of the season.

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Central 3, West Hall 1

Central improved to 7-1 overall with its win over West Hall on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will host Milton on Friday.

South Forsyth 2, Duluth 1

The War Eagles improved to 6-3 overall after defeating Duluth on Tuesday. South will be back in action next Tuesday, when it hosts Lambert.

Denmark 9, Cherokee Bluff 0

The Danes took a dominating win over Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday, improving to 6-2-2 overall. Denmark will continue region play against Chestatee on Friday.

Pinecrest Academy 7, Hebron Christian 0

The Paladins easily defeated the Lions on Tuesday, upping their overall record to 6-2. They’ll host Riverside Military Academy on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Forsyth Central 10, West Hall 0

The Bulldogs took an easy win over West Hall on Tuesday, improving to 3-5 overall. The Bulldogs will host Milton on Friday.

Denmark 3, Cherokee Bluff 1

The Danes snapped a two-game skid with their victory on Tuesday, improving to 5-3-2 overall. Denmark will be at Chestatee on Friday.

Hebron Christian 3, Pinecrest Academy 2

The Paladins dropped to 5-3 overall with their loss to Hebron on Tuesday. They’ll host King’s Ridge on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mountain View 12, Forsyth Central 9

Central fell to the bears at home on Tuesday, dropping to 2-4 overall. The Bulldogs faced Carrollton on Thursday.

South Forsyth 9, Etowah 8

The War Eagles edged Etowah to improve to 5-4 overall. Ryan Lightsey reached 100 career goals with three on the night. Andrew Canaway, Brendan Connolly and Zach Layne scored two goals each.

South will be back in action when it visits Lambert on March 20.

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Forsyth 11, Etowah 10

The Raiders scored five unanswered goals to take a comeback win over Etowah on Tuesday. North was 4-2 overall entering its Thursday matchup with Sequoyah.

Mill Creek 8, Lambert 6

The Longhorns took a close loss to the Hawks on Tuesday, dropping to 4-3 overall. Lambert will be in Charleston, S.C. to play Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.) on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

South Forsyth 5, North Forsyth 0

The War Eagles defeated the Raiders on Tuesday. South faced off with West Forsyth on Thursday, while North played Lambert.