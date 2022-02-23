PREP ROUNDUP: No. 1 North Forsyth baseball beats 3A champ North Hall

Michail Harris launched a three-run homer to fuel a seven-run third inning Tuesday as top-ranked North Forsyth dethroned reigning Class 3A state champion North Hall.

The Raiders hammered 12 hits, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Brett Barfield's RBI groundout plated Colin Seabold and Jake Prince's triple scored Josh Zirlott.

North Hall answered with a three-run spot in the top of the third, but North Forsyth batted around in the bottom half of the frame to pull away.

Brady Holbrook put the Raiders back on top with a two-run single, then after Harris' no-doubt home run, Tyler Triche singled home Austin McCabe and Chandler DeBlois to give North Forsyth a 9-3 lead.

The Raiders tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on three bases-loaded walks and a Logan Curry RBI groundout.

North Forsyth [5-0] is ranked No. 1 in Class 7A and is back in action at 5 p.m. Wednesday against East Forsyth.

South Forsyth 7, Chestatee 4

Ryan Becker slugged a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning Tuesday to help South Forsyth past Chestatee 7-4.

Becker finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored for the War Eagles, while also tossing 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven. Alex Urias added a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Back-to-back singles by Becker and Britton Rellinger put South on top, then a sacrifice fly by Dylan Carter made it 3-1.

South [3-0] will face Bartram Trail [Fla.] at 7 p.m. Friday looking to keep its perfect record intact.

West Forsyth 8, Alpharetta 3

Brian Garmon II twirled a five-inning one-hitter, striking out 12 and collecting the win as West Forsyth topped Alpharetta 8-3 on Tuesday.

West staked Garmon II out to a 7-0 lead after an RBI double by Luke Fernandez and a one-run single by Gavin Culberson in the first inning. Christian Vasquez and Donny Garmon III scored on a fielder's choice by Culberson in the fifth inning to give West a 5-0 lead, then back-to-back singles by Jadyn Crane and Dylan Baggett made it 7-0.

West [4-2] will host Lanier at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Milton 2, Forsyth Central 1

Forsyth Central suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, falling 2-1 to Milton.

The sixth-ranked Bulldogs [4-1-2, 1-0 Region 6-7A] return to action at 8 p.m. Friday at Lambert.

Pinecrest Academy 4, Cherokee Bluff 3

Pinecrest Academy picked up its third straight win Tuesday with a 4-3 victory against Cherokee Bluff. The Paladins [3-3-0] will host South Forsyth at 5 p.m .Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milton 3, Forsyth Central 2

Forsyth Central fell in a non-region contest to Milton on Tuesday, 3-2. The Bulldogs [3-3-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A] will look to rebound at 6 p.m. Friday at Lambert.

Cambridge 10, South Forsyth 0

South Forsyth [2-6-0, 0-1 Region 6-7A] will travel to Pinecrest Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pinecrest Academy 4, Cherokee Bluff 3

Pinecrest Academy improved to 4-1 on the season Tuesday with a 4-3 win against Cherokee Bluff and will host South Forsyth at 7 p.m. Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lambert 10, Roswell 7

Lambert remained perfect on the season while handing Roswell its first loss Tuesday, 10-7.

The win sets up a rematch of last year's Class 6A-7A state championship on Friday between the Longhorns and Centennial.

West Forsyth 11, North Gwinnett 7

West Forsyth picked up an impressive win over North Gwinnett on Tuesday, 11-7. The Wolverines improve to 3-2 overall and will travel to Etowah at 1 p.m. Saturday.

South Forsyth 9, North Forsyth 4

South Forsyth won 9-4 over North Forsyth on Tuesday to remain undefeated in area play. South [9-4, 2-0 Area 6, Class 6A-7A] will host Cambridge at 7:55 p.m. Friday, while North [3-3, 0-2 Area 6, Class 6A-7A] will travel to Denmark on Monday.