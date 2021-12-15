PREP ROUNDUP: No. 1 North Forsyth girls hoops race to 11-0

North Forsyth's girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 72-32 victory over Forsyth Central on Tuesday.

Anna Gliatta [17 points] and Erin Whalen [11 points] each finished in double figures to lead the Raiders to their third region victory in as many chances.

North is outscoring its opponents by an average of 20.7 points during its 11-game winning streak.

The Raiders [11-0, 3-0 Region 6-7A] are back in action Dec. 27 against Vestavia Hills [Ala.], while Central [0-12, 0-4 Region 6-7A] will host East Jackson at 6 p.m. Friday for Domecoming.

East Forsyth 62, Dawson County 57

Ella Holbrook scored a team-high 23 points Tuesday as East Forsyth topped Dawson County 62-57.

Alison Hiddema added 15 points, Adeline Rosebush had nine points, Nora Swafford finished with eight points and Hailey Hiddema contributed six points.

The Broncos [7-2, 2-1 Region 7-3A] will travel to West Hall at 6 p.m. Friday.

West Forsyth 59, Lambert 35

Four different players landed in double figures Tuesday in the Wolverines' 59-35 victory against Lambert.

Cayla Cowart and Calie Thrower each had 11 points, while Molly Quincy and Zaria Smith both finished with 10 points. Riley Pepin also drew a charge for West.

The Wolverines [8-2, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will host Johns Creek at 6 p.m. Friday, while Lambert [4-7, 0-3 Region 6-7A] is back in action 6 p.m. Friday at North Gwinnett.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Forsyth 69, Dawson County 62

East Forsyth stayed hot Tuesday, picking up its second straight win with a 69-62 victory against Dawson County.

Matthew Rouse stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals, while Ryan Sander also had 17 points. Louie Koulouvaris also finished in double figures with 11 points and five assists. Cannon Hunter had 10 rebounds, Bryce Bracco logged nine points and five steals, and Josh Barinowski had nine points and five rebounds.

East [5-4, 2-1 Region 7-3A] will travel to West Hall at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

West Forsyth 89, Lambert 72

Will Moore set a single-game school record Tuesday with seven 3-pointers in an 89-72 victory against Lambert. Moore finished with 21 points.

Jake Mooney led the Wolverines with 29 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Caleb Lesch turned in a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Grant Moore added 11 points and five rebounds.

Niko Wilson also had a double-double for the Longhorns, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Keenan Gagen and Tommy Morris each had 11 points.

West [10-1, 4-0 Region 6-7A] will host Johns Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Lambert [5-5, 1-2 Region 6-7A] will host Allatoona at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Pinecrest Academy 70, Horizon Christian 42

Oscar Lynch led the way with 25 points Tuesday as Pinecrest Academy topped rival Horizon Christian 70-42.

Lynch also had nine rebounds and four assists. Ernie Guerra also finished in double figures with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Will Howell added six points, four steals and four assists. Pat Frain finished with seven points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

The Paladins [5-4, 1-3 Region 6-1A Private] are back in action at 6 p.m. Friday at Tallulah Falls.

North Forsyth 52, Forsyth Central 40

North Forsyth picked up its first region win of the season Tuesday, beating Forsyth Central 52-40. The Raiders have now won two in a row going back to a 55-45 victory over Woodstock on Saturday.

North [5-5, 1-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to Brookwood at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Central [7-5, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will host East Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday for Domecoming.

WRESTLING

Denmark 37, South Forsyth 33

Denmark topped South Forsyth on Tuesday for the first time in program history, 37-33.

The region duals meet ran in conjunction with a toy drive that encouraged spectators to donate toys for charity.