PREP ROUNDUP: North girls top Lambert to stay perfect in region

North Forsyth's girls basketball team kept its perfect region record intact Friday as the Raiders raced past Lambert 59-31.

Eleven different players scored for the Raiders, who outscored Lambert 18-0 in the second quarter and carried a 32-13 advantage into halftime.

North (15-2, 7-0 Region 6-7A) has won five straight games and will face Norcross at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Lambert (3-15, 0-8 Region 6-7A) will host West Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Gainesville at Forsyth Central, ppd.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Lambert 59, North Forsyth 45

Lambert evened its region record Friday with a 59-45 victory over North Forsyth.

Paul Lunguana led the Longhorns with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while James Tyre scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers. Mason Barnes made his presence felt with nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

Jackson Olson had 18 points to lead the Raiders.

Lambert (8-10, 4-4 Region 6-7A) will host Brookwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while North (4-15, 0-6 Region 6-7A) will travel to West Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fellowship Christian 62, Pinecrest Academy 58, OT

Oscar Lynch and Carter Kling combined to score 44 points Friday, but it wasn't enough as Pinecrest dropped a region contest in overtime to Fellowship Christian, 62-58.

Lynch scored 24 points and Kling had 20 to lead the Paladins.

Pinecrest (3-4, 3-2 Region 6-1A Private) will step out of region play Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at The Weber School.

Gainesville at Forsyth Central, ppd.