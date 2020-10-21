PREP ROUNDUP: North softball, volleyball sweep past first round

Olivia Tyson pitched a two-hit shutout, Adaline Nix collected five hits — including her 100th career hit — and North Forsyth swept Dunwoody Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 8-0 and 11-7.

Hailey Mize drove in Nix and McKayla Cothran in the first inning of Game 1 with a two-run double, then came home after an Abby Castleberry single. Cothran, Ashleigh Grace, Lauren Fields and Maggie McBrayer also drove in runs for a North offense that pounded 14 hits.

Tyson struck out eight batters in the win.

Ali Jones had RBI singles in the second, fourth and fifth innings of Game 2, finishing 3 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Nix picked up two more hits, while McBrayer added three hits and scored three times.

Mize collected the win, scattering 10 hits across six innings and giving up four runs — three earned — and striking out five.

North Forsyth (23-9) will face Region 7-7A champion and defending Class 7A state champion in the second round of the playoffs.

Lambert 7, Norcross 5

Lambert 11, Norcross 1

Lambert used a four-run first inning to rally past Norcross in Game 1, then scored nine runs in the first two innings of Game 2 to upend the second-seeded Blue Devils in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs Tuesday, 7-5 and 11-1.

Courtney Sauer scored the first run of the game after Madison Todd reached on a two-out error. Sydney Chung hit a bases-loaded triple three batters later to give the Longhorns an early 4-0 lead. Colleen Thorson, Kirsten Cowart and Hannah Cole also collected RBIs, while Sauer and Todd each finished with two hits.

Sauer also earned the win in the circle, giving up four runs — two earned — over four innings.

Hannah Cornetto slugged a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 2 that extended Lambert's lead to 7-0. Katelyn Boyette doubled in Chung, then scored on a wild pitch to make it a 9-0 game.

Sauer pitched five innings of one-run ball to hold Norcross at bay.

Lambert will travel to Region 5-7A champion Etowah in the second round of the playoffs.

Archer 7, West Forsyth 5

Archer 14, West Forsyth 5

West Forsyth's season ended Tuesday as the Wolverines fell in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs to Archer, 7-5 and 14-5.

Abby Williams singled in Grace Mangan in the first inning of Game 1 to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead, and back-to-back two-run doubles by Williams and Olivia Finamore in the top of the fifth made it 5-2 West, but a five-run rally by Archer stole the momentum.

Archer scored in all but two innings in Game 2 to down West, slugging 13 hits and scoring 14 runs. Lindleigh Cole and Emily Brown had multiple hits for the Wolverines, with Brown driving in four runs.

VOLLEYBALL

Lambert 3, Berkmar 0

Lambert routed Berkmar Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 3-0. The Longhorns won 25-5, 25-13, 25-9.

Bella Tolone converted 18 of her 24 chances to lead Lambert on offense, hitting over 70 percent. Ella Beyer added eight kills and Gillian Mathauer chipped in four.

Rojina Jafari Naeini led the Longhorns with four aces, serving 100 percent. Miranda Hardin had a team-high nine digs, while Megan Martin and Caroline Barnes each had 13 assists.

Lambert (27-3) will host Cherokee Saturday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

North Forsyth freshman Melina Baumann jumps for a ball Tuesday during the Raiders' 3-0 win against Meadowcreek. Photo courtesy Sydney Jarrard



North Forsyth 3, Meadowcreek 0

North Forsyth earned a dominant 3-0 win Tuesday against Meadowcreek in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, winning 25-10, 25-6, 25-11.

The Raiders (36-11) will travel to North Gwinnett Saturday in the second round.

Norcross 3, West Forsyth 1

West Forsyth fell Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 3-1. The Wolverines lost 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25.