PREP ROUNDUP: Quian drives in 8 runs as South tops Central, West

South Forsyth clubbed 28 hits Saturday in a doubleheader sweep against West Forsyth and Forsyth Central.

The War Eagles won 6-3 against West and beat Central 12-2.

Sarah Quian combined for eight RBIs and hit a grand slam against West. Quian finished 4-for-5, including a pair of doubles. Kennedy Ariail was perfect at the plate against Central, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Airail collected two more hits and scored a run against West, while Charlotte Brooks reached base all four times against Central, finishing 2-for-2 with four runs scored, two RBIs and two walks, and Emme Souter went 4-for-8 with three RBIs and two runs in the doubleheader.

Josie Crossman earned the win against West, allowing just two hits over seven innings. Crossman struck out five and gave up three runs — zero earned. Ellie Balose picked up the win against Central, scattering six hits across four innings and giving up two runs — one earned. Balose also struck out three batters and walked none. Riley Carr pitched one inning of hitless relief.

Madi Heine and Rylee Ramirez accounted for both of West's hits against South, with Ramirez also drawing a walk, stealing a base and scoring twice. Lillian Seitz had an RBI and stole three bases, while Ashlyn Stahl swiped two bases. Marisa Carter also drove in a run for the Wolverines.

Sydney Stephens and Emily Caron each had multiple hits in Central's loss to South. Stephens drove in a run, while Caron was a perfect 2-for-2. Caroline Heard accounted for the Bulldogs' other RBI.

South [11-11, 8-5 Region 6-7A] remains in third place and will travel to Denmark at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader. West [6-13, 4-8 Region 6-7A] will host Lambert in a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m., while Central welcomes North Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader.

North Forsyth 9, Denmark 0

Abby Castleberry went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Olivia Tyson homered and pitched a complete-game one-hitter, and North Forsyth shut out the Danes 9-0 on Saturday.

Castleberry, Tyson [2-for-3, 4 RBIs, 1 R] and Taylor Pipkins [2-for-3, 2 R] each collected multiple hits for the Raiders. Tyson's two-run homer capped a four-run second inning for North and followed Castleberry's two-run double to left field.

Castleberry struck again in the third, when her infield single scored Logan Currie. Ali Jones poked a single to center moments later, scoring Pipkins.

Castleberry's fourth and final RBI came in the fifth inning on an single to left field that scored Pipkins. Tyson's two-run single two batters later made it 9-0 North.

Tyson impressed in the circle, too, allowing only two baserunners — a walk and a single — and striking out three batters over five innings.

North [24-1, 14-0 Region 6-7A] will host Buford at 5 p.m. Monday, while Denmark [11-10, 6-7 Region 6-7A] will host South Forsyth on Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.