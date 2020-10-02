PREP ROUNDUP: Ramirez blasts go-ahead HR as West beats Central 2-1

Riley Ramirez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and give West Forsyth a 2-1 win against Forsyth Central on Thursday.



Emily Hubbard tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, when she scored on an error. Abby Cox (2 for 4) and Mary Beth Lowe (2 for 3) each had multiple hits for Central, while Grace Mangan, Abby Williams, Olivia Finamore and Ramirez each finished 1 for 3 for West.

Williams collected the win for West, pitching seven innings of one-run softball, scattering six hits and striking out six batters. Mallory Smith turned in an impressive outing for the Bulldogs, tossing six innings and giving up two earned runs on six hits.

West (8-15, 6-8 Region 6-7A) will host a doubleheader against Denmark at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Central (1-14, 0-7 Region 6-7A) will travel to Lambert at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader.

Lambert 16, Gainesville 1



Courtney Sauer hit a two-run home run, Kirsten Cowart pitched three innings of shutout softball and Lambert soundly defeated Gainesville on Tuesday, 16-1.

Colleen Thorson (1 for 1, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Ashley Fitts (2 for 3, 2 RBIs), Rebecca Cowart (1 for 2, 2 R, 1 RBI), Srinidhi Prasad (1 for 2, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Keeley Casalou (1 for 2, 2 R, 2 RBIs) and Anna Pazdzior (1 for 1, 2 RBI, 1 R) each had at least one hit for the Longhorns.

Lambert (11-11, 9-3 Region 6-7A) will host Denmark at 1 p.m. Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Denmark 3, Gainesville 0



Denmark followed up its first area win with a 3-0 sweep of Gainesville on Thursday, beating the Red Elephants 25-19, 25-15, 25-21.

Denmark (20-17, 2-2 Area 6-7A) will travel to Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

North Forsyth 3, South Forsyth 0



North Forsyth handed South Forsyth its first area loss of the season Thursday, 3-0, winning 25-20, 25-23, 27-25.

Avery Svehla (14 kills, 18 digs) and Aliyah Thompson (13 kills) led the War Eagles on offense, while Gabriella Conde Borres had a team-high 20 digs. Phoebe Dean led the War Eagles with 21 assists, while Claire Jenkins chipped in 10.

North (33-10, 4-1 Area 6-7A) will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday, while South (11-7, 4-1 Area 6-7A) will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Tuesday.