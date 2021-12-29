PREP ROUNDUP: South Forsyth girls dominate Carolina Invitational opener

South Forsyth opened the Carolina Invitational in dominant fashion Tuesday, topping Berkeley [S.C.] 57-23 in the first round of the Charleston, S.C., tournament.

The War Eagles led 19-4 after the first quarter and carried a sizable 31-6 advantage into halftime.

Sharon Tolliver led the way with 15 points.

South [10-2, 4-0 Region 6-7A] will face Cannon [N.C.] at 4 p.m. Wednesday following the Cougars' 48-38 win against Redan on Tuesday.

Reynoldsburg [Ohio] 62, North Forsyth 60

North Forsyth ran up against one of the top teams in Ohio on Tuesday, falling to Reynoldsburg 62-60 at the Innisfree Hotels Beach Basketball Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

Anna Gliatta led the Raiders with 15 points and Ali Jones had finished with 13 points.

North [11-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A] will look to bounce back at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday against Ravenwood [Tenn.].

East Forsyth 61, Polk County [Tenn.] 60

East Forsyth earned a gutsy win Tuesday in the first round of the Battle of the States tournament at Towns County, winning 61-60 against Polk County [Tenn.].

The Broncos trailed by double digits on two separate occasions, falling behind by 14 points in the first half before trimming the deficit to four points. Polk County raced ahead by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, but the Broncos roared back in the second half to collect the one-point win.

East [9-2, 3-1 Region 7-3A] will face Rabun County at 4 p.m. Wednesday after the Wildcats [11-2] doubled up Strom Thurmond [S.C.] 68-34.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Forsyth 72, Polk County [Tenn.] 70

Matthew Rouse led the way with 20 points and East Forsyth scored a 72-70 win against Polk County [Tenn.] Tuesday to open the Battle of the States tournament at Towns County.

Rouse also had six rebounds and five assists, and Davey Hyams finished with a double-double [18 points, 11 rebounds]. Hyams also had three steals.

Ryan Sander added 15 points and Bryce Bracco chipped in nine points.

East [6-6, 2-2 Region 7-3A] will face Rabun County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals. Rabun County [11-3] won 67-42 against Strom Thurmond [S.C.] on Tuesday.

Social Circle 65, South Forsyth 54

South Forsyth fell 66-54 to second-ranked Social Circle Tuesday in the first round of the Hounds Holiday Classic at Pope.

Ethan Underwood led the way with 15 points, while Baylor Hicks narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Mullis added 10 points and five rebounds for the War Eagles.

South [6-6, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will face Wesleyan at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after the Wolves fell 67-42 to Walton.

Morristown East [Tenn.] 66, West Forsyth 58

West Forsyth fell Tuesday in the opening day of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn., 66-58.

Jake Mooney turned in a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Caleb Lesch also finished in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds, though it wasn't enough to pull the Wolverines past Morristown East, one of the top teams in Tennessee's Class 4A.

West is 10-3 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-7A play.